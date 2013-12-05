(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks on Russian Insurance Centre's (RIC) 'B' Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating and 'BBB-(rus)' National IFS rating to Negative from Stable and affirmed the ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook reflects the weakening of RIC's unique niche position as insurer of the Russian defence and space industries, after the sale of the company to new shareholders and subsequent changes in the management team. In addition, Fitch is concerned that RIC's new management team is targeting a more aggressive growth strategy to compensate for the 61% drop in gross written premiums in 9M13 relative to 9M12. Fitch sees increased risk arising from the new team's strategy, which it understands will continue to focus on commercial insurance but with more ambitious top line growth targets and more active regional expansion through the establishment of new branches. The agency expects that RIC's pricing power as a niche insurer in the space and defence industries will be undermined by the weakening of the previously almost exclusive relationships with key customers. In 9M13 RIC's gross premiums fell by 61% compared with 9M12. The contraction of premiums has occurred across all lines of business, including RIC's core commercial property and liability lines as well as aviation and marine lines. The insurer has attempted to cut administrative expenses accordingly, but the expense ratio still increased to 41% in 9M13 from 25% in 9M12. As a result, the insurer's combined ratio deteriorated to 87% from 70% in the same period. More positively, RIC's loss ratio has remained stable. This enabled the insurer to continue reporting underwriting profits in 9M13. The changes in RIC's shareholding structure are expected to be completed by the end of 2013. The insurer will be owned by a number of individuals, including members of insurer's top management. Fitch continues to assess the insurer on a standalone basis, without taking into account the ability (if any) of the new shareholders to support the company in case of necessity. According to Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment, RIC's capital remains supportive of the rating, but pressured by certain assets of low liquidity and credit quality. The capital exposure to these assets varies between accounting dates but is significant, in Fitch's view. Positively, the company meets the regulatory solvency requirements comfortably as its solvency margin stood at 240% of the required amount at end-3Q13 (minimum is 130%). RIC continues to have a non-conservative investment strategy. The insurer has a track record of holding promissory notes of low liquidity on its balance sheet as well as a substantial amount of shares (25% at end-3Q13) and recent investment in land (14% at end-3Q13). The insurer's bank deposits (25% at end-3Q13) are concentrated with one bank of low credit quality. RATING SENSITIVITIES RIC's ratings could be downgraded if the company reports underwriting losses over a number of periods or if its strategy of aggressive growth results in a significant deterioration in profitability. The ratings could also be downgraded if RIC incurs significant losses on its investment portfolio. Should the insurer manage to consolidate its profile as a specialised medium-sized commercial insurer and maintain satisfactory underwriting discipline, Fitch would view it as a trigger for a revision of the Outlook to Stable. A consistent improvement in the quality of RIC's investment portfolio could also lead to the revision of the Outlook to Stable. 