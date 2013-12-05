(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlooks on
Russian Insurance Centre's (RIC) 'B' Insurer Financial Strength
(IFS) rating and
'BBB-(rus)' National IFS rating to Negative from Stable and
affirmed the
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook reflects the weakening of RIC's
unique niche
position as insurer of the Russian defence and space industries,
after the sale
of the company to new shareholders and subsequent changes in the
management
team. In addition, Fitch is concerned that RIC's new management
team is
targeting a more aggressive growth strategy to compensate for
the 61% drop in
gross written premiums in 9M13 relative to 9M12.
Fitch sees increased risk arising from the new team's strategy,
which it
understands will continue to focus on commercial insurance but
with more
ambitious top line growth targets and more active regional
expansion through the
establishment of new branches. The agency expects that RIC's
pricing power as a
niche insurer in the space and defence industries will be
undermined by the
weakening of the previously almost exclusive relationships with
key customers.
In 9M13 RIC's gross premiums fell by 61% compared with 9M12.
The contraction of premiums has occurred across all lines of
business, including
RIC's core commercial property and liability lines as well as
aviation and
marine lines. The insurer has attempted to cut administrative
expenses
accordingly, but the expense ratio still increased to 41% in
9M13 from 25% in
9M12. As a result, the insurer's combined ratio deteriorated to
87% from 70% in
the same period. More positively, RIC's loss ratio has remained
stable. This
enabled the insurer to continue reporting underwriting profits
in 9M13.
The changes in RIC's shareholding structure are expected to be
completed by the
end of 2013. The insurer will be owned by a number of
individuals, including
members of insurer's top management. Fitch continues to assess
the insurer on a
standalone basis, without taking into account the ability (if
any) of the new
shareholders to support the company in case of necessity.
According to Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment, RIC's capital
remains
supportive of the rating, but pressured by certain assets of low
liquidity and
credit quality. The capital exposure to these assets varies
between accounting
dates but is significant, in Fitch's view. Positively, the
company meets the
regulatory solvency requirements comfortably as its solvency
margin stood at
240% of the required amount at end-3Q13 (minimum is 130%).
RIC continues to have a non-conservative investment strategy.
The insurer has a
track record of holding promissory notes of low liquidity on its
balance sheet
as well as a substantial amount of shares (25% at end-3Q13) and
recent
investment in land (14% at end-3Q13). The insurer's bank
deposits (25% at
end-3Q13) are concentrated with one bank of low credit quality.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
RIC's ratings could be downgraded if the company reports
underwriting losses
over a number of periods or if its strategy of aggressive growth
results in a
significant deterioration in profitability. The ratings could
also be downgraded
if RIC incurs significant losses on its investment portfolio.
Should the insurer manage to consolidate its profile as a
specialised
medium-sized commercial insurer and maintain satisfactory
underwriting
discipline, Fitch would view it as a trigger for a revision of
the Outlook to
Stable. A consistent improvement in the quality of RIC's
investment portfolio
could also lead to the revision of the Outlook to Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dmitri Zalesskiy
Associate Director
+7 495 956 5570
Fitch Ratings CIS Limited
Valovaya Street, 26
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Anastasia Litvinova
Director
+7 495 956 7082
Committee Chairperson
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London,
Tel: +44 20 3530
1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 13
November 2013, are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
