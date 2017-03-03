(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Nizhniy Novgorod Region - Rating
Action Report
here
MOSCOW, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Russian
Nizhniy Novgorod
Region's Outlook to Stable from Negative and affirmed the
Long-Term Foreign and
Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB' and
Short-Term Foreign
Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the region's National
Long-Term Rating has
been revised to Stable from Negative, while the rating has been
affirmed at 'AA-
(rus)' and withdrawn.
The region's senior debt ratings have been affirmed at long-term
local currency
'BB'. The region's senior debt National long-term rating has
been affirmed at
'AA- (rus)' and withdrawn.
The revision of the Outlooks reflects better-than-expected
operating
performance, which resulted in a smaller deficit before debt
variation and
deceleration of debt growth. The affirmation reflects Fitch's
baseline scenario
that the region will maintain sound operating performance and
moderate direct
risk.
The National ratings are being withdrawn because Fitch has
withdrawn its Russian
National-scale ratings in response to a new regulatory framework
for credit
rating agencies in Russia (see Fitch Ratings Withdraws National
Scale Ratings in
the Russian Federation dated 23 December 2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB' ratings reflect the sound budgetary performance of
Nizhniy Novgorod
Region with a positive operating balance, but also its
concentrated maturity
profile and ongoing budget deficit. The ratings further take
into account a
large and diversified local economy, albeit prone to
cyclicality.
The rating action reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Improved Budgetary Performance
In 2016, Nizhniy Novgorod Region's operating balance improved to
a sound 11.7%
from 6.1% a year earlier. This was driven by a 21% yoy increase
in corporate
income tax proceeds, mainly from the financial sector amid
profit growth from a
low base in 2014-2015. Other contributors were excise duties,
which rose 28% due
to a tariff increase for petrochemicals and an increase in
alcohol production,
while personal income tax proceeds grew 7.7% yoy amid broad
growth of salaries
across all sectors. Deficit before debt variation also narrowed
to a modest 3.3%
in 2016 from 7.5% in 2015.
Fitch forecasts the region will stabilise its operating margin
above the
historical level of 10% over the medium-term due to an
acceleration of tax
revenue. Its diversified economy will gain from an economic
recovery in Russia.
Fitch projects Russia's GDP will return to growth at 1.3% in
2017. We forecast
the region's current margin at 7%-8% for 2017-2019, but high
interest payments
at about 4% of operating revenue will put pressure on the
region's ratings. The
region will run a modest deficit of 3%-5% over the medium term,
leading to
broadly stable debt.
Medium:
Debt Growth Deceleration
In 2016 the region's direct risk stabilised at 62.4% of current
revenue (2015:
63.5%) while the debt payback ratio significantly improved to
8.3 years from
30.1 years. According to Fitch's baseline scenario, the region's
direct risk
will stabilise at below 63% of current revenue by 2019, as the
administration
limits capex following the completion of major capital-intensive
projects for
Football World Cup 2018.
Refinancing Risk Reduced
The average maturity of the region's debt improved in 2015-2016
to 2.5 years
from 1.9 years in 2014. The region reduced the share of bank
loans to 30% in
February 2017 from 44% in 2015, while the share of bonds
increased to 43% from
36% and subsidised budget loans to 27% from 20%. We take a
positive view of the
change of debt structure, but the region remains under pressure
from refinancing
risk as most of the bank loans remain short-term revolving
facilities.
The maturity profile is concentrated, as 78% of the region's
direct risk will
mature in 2017-2019. As of 1 February 2017 the region's
refinancing needs for
this year stood at RUB30.2 billion (41% of outstanding debt),
but these are
mitigated by RUB41 billion available revolving bank credit
facilities and RUB9
billion standby short-term credit facilities from the Federal
Treasury. The
administration plans to refinance debt via a combination of bank
loans, budget
loans and RUB12 billion domestic bond placements later this
year.
The ratings also consider the following rating factors:
Diversified Local Economy
Nizhniy Novgorod has a diversified economy with a fairly
well-developed
industrialised sector, supporting wealth metrics near the
national median. In
2016 the 10 largest taxpayers contributed 17% of all tax
revenues, underlining a
broad tax base. The region is among the top 15 Russian regions
in gross regional
product (GRP) volume and has a population of 3.3 million people
(1.7% of
Russia's).
Nizhniy Novgorod Region's economy is driven by internal demand
and therefore
prone to cyclicality and correlated with the national economy.
GRP saw mild
growth of 0.7% in 2016, which was better than the wider Russian
economy (a 0.4%
fall). According to the administration's forecast the region's
GRP will grow 1%
in 2017 and accelerate to 2%-2.5% in 2018-2019, following the
national trend.
Weak Institutional Framework
Fitch views the region's credit profile as being constrained by
the weak Russian
institutional framework for sub-nationals, which has a shorter
record of stable
development than many of its international peers. The
predictability of Russian
local and regional governments' budgetary policy is hampered by
the frequent
reallocation of revenue and expenditure responsibilities within
government
tiers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Sound operating performance with an operating margin above 10%
on a sustained
basis, accompanied by a decrease in direct risk below 40% of
current revenue and
lower reliance on short-term bank financing, could lead to an
upgrade.
An increase in direct risk to above 70% of current revenue,
accompanied by
ongoing refinancing pressure or an inability to maintain a
sustainable positive
current balance, could lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alexey Kobylyanskiy
Analyst
+7 495 956 99 80
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Secondary Analyst
Konstantin Anglichanov
Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Fitch has made a number of adjustments to the official accounts
in order to make
local and regional governments comparable internationally for
analytical
purposes:
- Transfers of capital nature received were re-classified from
operating revenue
to capital revenue.
- Transfers of capital nature made were re-classified from
operating expenditure
to capital expenditure.
- Goods and services of capital nature were re-classified from
operating
expenditure to capital expenditure.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria -
Outside the
United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016)
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020023
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch’s
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided “as is” without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001