MOSCOW/MILAN/LONDON, May 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Russian Tver
Region's Outlook to Positive from Stable. The agency has
affirmed the region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'B',
National Long-term rating at 'BBB+(rus)' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
The ratings on the region's outstanding RUB9.6bn senior
unsecured domestic bonds
have been affirmed at 'B' and BBB+(rus)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
Fitch expects the region's fiscal performance will continue to
improve in
2014-2016. The administration plans to maintain strict control
over operating
expenditure, which should lead to a firmer operating balance of
about 5% of
operating revenue from 2014 onwards. This, together with
continued moderate
capex levels, should contribute to a continued shrinking of the
budget deficit
before debt in the medium-term.
The region's budgetary performance in 2013 improved beyond Fitch
expectations.
After two years of operating deficit the operating balance
turned to a positive
3.7% of operating revenue in 2013, due to strict control over
operating
expenditure and support from the federal government in the form
of additional
current transfers.
Fitch expects the overall budget deficit will further narrow to
7% of total
revenue in 2014 and 4%-5% in 2015-2016 from 8.2% in 2013. This
would represent a
significant improvement from an average overall budget deficit
of 11% of total
revenue between 2009 and 2012, which led to a heavier debt
burden relative to
other Russian regions.
Medium:
Fitch expects direct risk to stabilise at below 65% of current
revenue in
2014-2016. This will be supported by the narrowing deficit and
the
administration's ability to use accumulated cash for partial
deficit financing.
In 2013 the region's direct risk accounted for 62.7% of current
revenue (2012:
59%). The region's contingent risk is close to zero as it is
limited to the
negligible debt of the region's public-sector entities.
Tver Region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The region remains exposed to refinancing pressure in 2014-2016
as it has to
redeem 88% of total debt stock. In 2014 the region has to
refinance RUB5.2bn,
which corresponds to 26% of direct risk. Fitch believes the
region will
refinance maturing debt in 2014 with the RUB7bn committed credit
lines available
from banks. The region plans to issue a domestic bond in 2014 if
market
conditions are favourable. The upcoming bond will have a
five-year maturity,
which will smooth out the region's maturity profile.
The region has a moderately developed economy, which is
dominated by a
well-diversified industrial sector. Tver's GRP per capita was
18% below the
national median in 2012. In 2013 GRP grew 1.3% yoy, in line with
the national
average. The administration expects the regional economy will
see modest growth
of 2% in 2014.
Russia's institutional framework for subnationals is a
constraining factor on
the region's ratings. Frequent changes in allocation of revenue
sources and
assignment of expenditure responsibilities between the tiers of
government limit
the region's forecasting ability and negatively affect its
fiscal capacity and
financial flexibility.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A sustained positive operating balance and narrowing of the
budget deficit in
line with Fitch's forecasts would lead to an upgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Victoria Semerkhanova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 9965
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9901
Committee Chairperson
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
outside United
States', dated 23 April 2014, are available on
www.fitchratings.com.
