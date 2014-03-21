(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook
on Russia's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to Negative
from Stable and affirmed the IDRs at 'BBB'. The issue ratings on
Russia's senior
unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been
affirmed at 'BBB'. The
Short-term rating has been affirmed at 'F3' and the Country
Ceiling at 'BBB+'.
Under EU credit rating agency (CRA) regulation, the publication
of sovereign
reviews is subject to restrictions and must take place according
to a published
schedule, except where it is necessary for CRAs to deviate from
this in order to
comply with their legal obligations. Fitch interprets this
provision as allowing
us to publish a rating review in situations where there is a
material change in
the creditworthiness of the issuer that we believe makes it
inappropriate for us
to wait until the next scheduled review date to update the
rating or
Outlook/Watch status. The next scheduled review date for Fitch's
sovereign
rating on Russia was 25 July 2014, but Fitch believes that
developments in
Russia warrant such a deviation from the calendar and our
rationale for this is
laid out below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions reflect the following key rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High
The revision of the Outlook to Negative reflects the potential
impact of
sanctions on Russia's economy and business environment. Growth
slowed to 1.3% in
2013 and investment is contracting. Since US and EU banks and
investors may well
be reluctant to lend to Russia under the current circumstances,
the economy may
slow further and the private sector may require official
support.
Following the referendum in Crimea on 16 March, the US and EU
applied sanctions
(visa restrictions and the freezing of property and financial
assets) to a list
of Crimean, Russian and Ukrainian individuals that they
determined were
contributing to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
The direct impact of sanctions announced so far is minor, but
the incorporation
of Crimea into the Russian Federation will likely lead the EU
and US to extend
sanctions further in response. Furthermore, foreign investors
may anticipate
further official action and restrict Russian entities' access to
external
financing. Risk premiums have already risen and syndicated loans
to a number of
large corporates are reported to be on hold. In a worst-case
scenario, the US
may prevent foreign financial institutions from doing business
with Russian
banks and corporates.
A hiatus in access to the external markets is manageable,
provided it is not
prolonged. The corporate sector must repay USD67bn in
March-December 2014 and
the banking sector USD36bn, according to Central Bank of Russia
(CBR) data. If
corporate financing needs cannot be met in the markets, the
authorities could
draw on ample FX reserves to provide FX liquidity, through the
state-owned banks
or from the reserve fund.
Medium
The current climate is negative for economic growth. Russia was
already
experiencing a slowdown, with growth falling to 1.3% in 2013 and
investment
declining. Fitch has revised down its growth forecast to less
than 1% in 2014
and 2% in 2015. These projections still rely on a mild upturn in
investment,
which is now less likely. Indeed, recession is possible, given
the impact of
higher interest rates, a weaker rouble and geopolitical
uncertainty.
Economic spillovers from recent events include higher capital
outflows and
pressure on the rouble. The CBR raised its policy rate by 150bps
to 7% on Monday
3 March, when it spent USD11bn to defend the currency and
pledged to stabilise
it in a more tightly controlled range. Since then, the rouble
has steadied
without the need for massive CBR intervention.
A period of slower growth increases the risks of a departure
from the fiscal
policy framework in order to stimulate the economy, carrying
medium-term risks
that buffers are eroded or government debt rises from low
levels. However,
rouble depreciation is helping government finances by boosting
the rouble value
of oil revenues.
Russia's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Russia has a strong balance sheet at both the sovereign and
country level. Gross
external assets exceed debt by 15% of GDP. Central Bank
international reserves
are USD494bn, while corporate and banking sector external debt
(excluding
liabilities to foreign direct investors) is USD483bn, of which
corporate
FX-denominated debt is USD208bn (September 2013).
Low government debt (11% of GDP) and sovereign net foreign
assets of 23% of GDP
support the rating, although the sovereign balance sheet has
largely stopped
strengthening. Russia ran a small federal budget deficit in
2013, and aims to
keep it below 1% of GDP through 2016.
Commodity dependence is high. Oil and gas account for 67% of
goods exports and
half of federal government revenue, exposing the balance of
payments and public
finances to external shocks. Governance is a relative weakness,
manifested in
the World Bank governance indicators.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in negative
rating action include:
- An intensification of sanctions, resulting in further
restrictions in access
to financing for the private and/or public sectors or reduced
export market
access, large-scale capital flight and further impact on the
real economy.
- A weakening in the balance of payments leading to a
substantial fall in
reserves.
- A further deterioration in growth prospects, with an impact on
the financial
system.
- A steep and prolonged oil price fall that had a material
impact on the economy
and public finances.
The Outlook is Negative. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity
analysis does not
currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of
leading to a
positive rating change.
Future developments that could individually or collectively,
result in a
stabilisation of the Outlook include:
- A reduction in tensions with the international community over
Crimea,
resulting in a reduced risk of wide-ranging sanctions being
imposed.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
Fitch assumes that the government and monetary authorities avoid
stimulus
measures that would endanger macroeconomic stability or the
sustainability of
the public finances.
Fitch assumes that Russian entities' access to foreign bank
lending and capital
markets is not constrained by wider financial sanctions.
Fitch assumes that oil prices do not diverge significantly from
the agency's
base-case projection of USD105/barrel in 2014 and USD100/barrel
in 2015.
Fitch assumes that Russian-controlled forces do not attempt to
gain control of
further Ukrainian territory outside Crimea.
Fitch assumes that Russia continues to enjoy broad social and
political
stability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Charles Seville
Director
+44 20 3530 1048
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
