(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings Lanka has revised Sanasa Development Bank's (SDB) rating Outlook to
Stable from Positive and affirmed the bank's National Long-Term Rating at 'BB+(lka)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision of the Outlook on SDB reflects an unexpected deterioration in its
credit profile. SDB has failed to sustain the improvement in its capitalisation
and to maintain its asset quality relative to its higher-rated peers.
SDB's rating continues to reflect its weak financial profile, which is
characterised by moderate capitalisation and high costs which constrain its
profitability. The rating also captures its high net interest margins (NIMs) due
to its focus on the higher-risk microfinance business which Fitch believes the
bank manages reasonably well.
SDBs capital ratios have been declining since the bank stopped capitalising part
of its customer loans following its listing in May 2012 and in the absence of a
fresh equity injection. SDB's Fitch Core Capital and Tier-1 ratios declined to
14.9% and 13.6% in H113, respectively (2012:15.8% and 16%), but they still
remain above those of similarly rated peers.
Fitch expects SDB's asset quality to continue to reflect its main exposure to
microfinance customers, who are more susceptible to economic cycles. NPLs
(including interest in suspense) increased 41% in absolute terms in H113 to
account for 7.9% of gross loans, from 6% in 2012. The reported regulatory NPL
ratio stood at 6.2% at H113, up from 4.6% in 2012. The increase in NPLs was
largely driven by exposure to the agriculture and construction sectors, which
accounted for 41% and 31% of incremental NPLs respectively.
SDB's large branch network and its extensive reach to its target customer base
support its cooperative objectives. Lending remains fairly granular with
exposure to the Sanasa group accounting for 6% in H113 (unchanged on 2012).
Lending growth decelerated to 3% in H113 from 18.5% in 2012, in line with the
slower growth trend in the Sri Lankan banking sector.
Deposits will likely continue to be the main source of funding for SDB. Deposits
formed 74% of assets as at H113, and 30% of total deposits were sourced from the
Sanasa group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating could be downgraded if there is a significant deviation in lending
practices from SDB's core expertise of microfinance lending, which could elevate
its risk profile. The rating is also sensitive to a further deterioration in
capitalisation and asset quality relative to peers. Sustainability of stronger
capitalisation and asset quality could lead to a positive rating action.
However, Fitch does not expect the current decline in these metrics to be
arrested over the next 12-18 months.
SDB was established in 1997 as a licensed specialised bank and it is the main
credit institution for the Sanasa microfinance cooperative movement. Its branch
network stood at 81 units as at end-2012.