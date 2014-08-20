(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
France-based SCOR
S.E.'s Outlooks to Positive from Stable. Its Long-term Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating have been
affirmed at 'A+'.
Fitch has simultaneously affirmed SCOR's subordinated debt at
'A-'. A full
rating breakdown is available at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects SCOR's improved profitability, as
well as strong
solvency and financial leverage for its risk profile. SCOR's
ratings are also
supported by significant business and risk diversification. The
ratings also
take into account the group's consistent and comprehensive
strategy, cautious
investment policy and solid business position.
The company's operating performance has improved over the past
18 months, as
illustrated by net income of EUR256m in 1H14, up from EUR189m in
1H13. SCOR's
technical profitability also improved over the same period. In
non-life, its net
combined ratio improved further to a solid 90.9% in 1H14 from
94.3% in 1H13 with
no material reserve release. Life reinsurance profitability
remains resilient
with a technical margin broadly stable at 7.2%. The earnings
improvement also
resulted in a stronger fixed charge coverage ratio of 9.8x at
end-2013.
Fitch expects SCOR to continue to adjust its policy terms and
conditions to
support profitability. Nevertheless, profitability will remain
inherently
volatile, mostly due to its exposure to natural catastrophes. In
addition,
operating performance remains constrained by lower investment
income, reflecting
the impact of a low interest rate environment on the group's
conservative
investment policy.
SCOR has maintained healthy capital adequacy over the past three
years,
supported by the company's disciplined underwriting and a
cautious investment
policy. Fitch expects solvency to remain strong. Nevertheless,
although the cost
of SCOR's acquisitions has usually been reasonable, it has
contributed to a
sizeable share of intangible assets on the group's balance
sheet. Yet, the sum
is manageable as SCOR has other sources of capital, which
themselves are
substantial, including subordinated debt and value-in-force. The
total financing
and commitments ratio (TFC), a comprehensive measure of
debt-related leverage
including essentially all financing activities, remains above
average at 1.0x.
The company's financial leverage ratio improved slightly to an
estimated 21% at
end-1H14 from 22% at end-2013, largely due to increased
shareholder's funds, and
is viewed as strong for the ratings. Fitch does not expect
financial leverage to
deteriorate in the coming years.
SCOR has successfully expanded its business position through
external growth and
swift integration of acquired operations. As a consequence, its
business
position and diversification have significantly improved over
the past five
years, notably in life reinsurance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A rating upgrade could be triggered by a sustained track record
of
profitability, demonstrated by a combined ratio and fixed charge
coverage ratio
consistent with levels reported at end-2013. Alternatively, an
upgrade could
result from maintaining a final Prism Factor-Based Model score
consistent with a
'AA' category rating, or from the TFC ratio falling below 0.8x.
The rating actions are as follows:
SCOR S.E.:
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Junior subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A-'
SCOR Switzerland AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
IFS rating: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
SCOR Holding (Switzerland) AG
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Positive
from Stable
The following SCOR entities' IFS ratings have been affirmed at
'A+'. The
Outlooks have been revised to Positive from Stable.
SCOR Global P&C S.E.
SCOR Global Life S.E.
SCOR Canada Reinsurance Co
SCOR UK Co Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Co (US)
General Security Indemnity Co of Arizona
SCOR Reinsurance Co Asia Ltd
SCOR Reinsurance Asia Pacific Pte Ltd
SCOR Global Life Americas Re Insurance Co
SCOR Insurance (UK) Ltd
