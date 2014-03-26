(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Scottish
Widows plc's
(SW) and Clerical Medical Investment Group Ltd's (CMIG) Outlooks
to Negative
from Stable. The Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A'
and Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings have been affirmed at 'A+'.
The agency has also affirmed SW's and Clerical Medical Finance
plc's
subordinated debt, which is guaranteed by CMIG, at 'BBB+'. The
rating action
follows the Outlook revision of parent Lloyds Banking Group
(LBG) to Negative
(see: Fitch Affirms Lloyd's Banking Group at 'A', Outlook
Revised To Negative
Due to Weakened Support; dated 26 March 2014).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The ratings of SW and CMIG are based on the credit quality of
Scottish Widows
Group Ltd (SWG), the holding company consolidating all insurance
operations of
LBG, as the agency views the rated entities as core to SWG under
its insurance
group rating methodology.
SW's and CMIG's IDRs are aligned with LBG's IDR to reflect
Fitch's view of SWG's
importance to LBG and the integration of its operations and
management with
those of LBG. The ratings also reflect SWG's strong position in
the UK life and
pensions market. Although its level of geographical
diversification is low as
the group is UK-focused, SWG benefits from product
diversification not just
within its life, pensions and investment businesses, but also
through its
sizeable non-life insurance business.
Fitch believes LBG could extract excess capital from SWG, but
the agency
nevertheless expects the regulatory Insurance Groups Directive
(IGD) capital
ratio to remain strong (end-1H13: 156%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Any change in LBG's ratings is likely to lead to a corresponding
change in SW's
and CMIG's ratings. An upgrade for other reasons is unlikely in
the near term as
SWG's business scale and geographical diversification is not
comparable with
'AA' category insurers.
The ratings could be downgraded if SWG's credit profile
deteriorates to such an
extent that Fitch no longer sees SWG as integral to LBG, as
might be indicated
by one or more of the following:
- A significant deterioration of market position indicated by a
material decline
in the value of new business
- A significant fall in profitability
- A decrease in regulatory IGD solvency to below 140% on a
sustained basis
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ralf Ehrhardt
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1551
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
David Prowse
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1250
Committee Chairperson
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
