PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised SNS
REAAL N.V.'s (SNS
REAAL) and SNS Bank N.V.'s Outlook to Negative from Stable and
affirmed their
'BBB+' Long-term IDRs. At the same time, SNS Bank's Viability
Rating (VR) has
been upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+' and removed from Rating Watch
Positive (RWP).
A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's
Long-term IDR to
Negative reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of
support from the
Dutch state, if ever required, without senior creditors
suffering losses, is
likely to decline within the next one to two years. The rating
actions have been
taken in conjunction with a review of sovereign support for
banks globally.
The upgrade of SNS Bank's VR reflects the cumulative benefits of
the measures
taken by the Dutch state to restore the bank's individual
strength (most notably
the capital injection and complete separation of the Property
Finance
exposures). It also reflects Fitch's opinion on the bank's
standalone
creditworthiness in its new scope as a retail-focused Dutch bank
with robust
capitalisation, satisfactory performance but also a moderate
franchise relative
to dominant domestic players and a funding mix incorporating
confidence-sensitive capital markets debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SNS BANK's AND SNS REAAL'S IDRS, SUPPORT
RATINGS AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOORS AND SNS BANK'S SENIOR DEBT
SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support
Ratings (SRs),
Support Rating Floors (SRFs) and senior debt ratings reflect
Fitch's expectation
that there remains an extremely high probability of support from
the Dutch state
(AAA/Negative) if required, and the Long-term IDRs are at their
SRFs. This
expectation reflects the Netherlands' extremely high ability and
high propensity
to support its banks.
Specific to SNS REAAL and thus its fully-owned subsidiary SNS
Bank, our view of
support likelihood is based mostly on its systemic importance in
the Dutch
banking landscape where SNS Bank is the fourth-largest retail
bank. Another
consideration is their current full state ownership. However,
this public
ownership is temporary and will cease as the state clearly
intends to privatise
SNS Bank over the medium term, while SNS REAAL is intended to be
ultimately
wound down.
The Negative Outlook on SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's Long-term
IDRs reflects
Fitch's view that there is a clear intention ultimately to
reduce implicit state
support for financial institutions in the European Union (EU),
as demonstrated
by a series of legislative, regulatory and policy initiatives.
We expect to see
the EU's Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD) voted
through European
parliament in the coming weeks and implemented into national
legislation and
practice within the next one to two years. We also expect
progress towards the
Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for eurozone banks in this
time horizon. These
two developments will, in Fitch's view, dilute the influence the
Dutch state has
in deciding how their domestic banks are resolved and increase
the likelihood of
senior debt losses in its banks if these fall foul of
solvability assessments.
SNS REAAL is the state-owned holding company of SNS Bank and its
sister
insurance companies (SRLEV N.V. and REAAL Schadeverzekeringen
N.V., both rated
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) BBB+). The only outstanding
debt at SNS REAAL
is a EUR1.1bn bridge loan granted by the Dutch state at part of
the group's
nationalisation in February 2013. The restructuring plan
resulting from state
aid received and agreed with the European Commission (EC)
essentially consists
of splitting off bank and insurance activities. The divestment
of the insurance
operations shall be the first step of the separation and the
proceeds will be
used to repay the bridge loan.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SNS BANK AND SNS REAAL'S IDRS, SUPPORT
RATING, SUPPORT
RATING FLOORS AND SNS BANK'S SENIOR DEBT
As SNS Bank's and SNS REAAL's Long-term IDRs are at their SRFs,
the
sensitivities of their IDRs are predominantly the same as those
for the SRFs.
The SRs and SRFs are sensitive to progress made in implementing
the BRRD and the
SRM. The directive requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016
before an insolvent
bank can be recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM
and progress on
making banks 'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider
financial system are
areas of focus for eurozone policymakers. Once these are
operational they will
become an overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the
bank's senior
creditors receiving full support from the sovereign, despite the
bank's systemic
importance, will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near term
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade SNS
Bank's and SNS
REAAL's Support Rating to '5' and revise down their SRF to 'No
Floor' later in
2014 or in 1H15. The agency will release a special report on the
topic shortly.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SNS Bank's
Long-term IDRs
would likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it
currently stands
would mean a two-notch downgrade to 'BBB-'. After a revision of
the SRF, the
Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same
factors that affect
the VR. SNS REAAL's IDRs would be assessed in line with Fitch's
criteria for
holding companies and linked to SNS Bank's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SNS BANK'S VR
SNS Bank's VR is highly influenced by the bank's business mix
focused on
domestic retail banking, a moderate- to low-risk segment
operating in a stable
environment. However, Fitch considers that SNS Bank's operations
lack
geographical and business diversification and its franchise in
the Dutch retail
market is moderate (10% market share of retail savings, 7% of
outstanding
mortgages) compared with the three large Dutch banks (each with
a market share
of 20%-30%). In Fitch's opinion, SNS Bank's second-tier
franchise constrains its
competitive position, pricing power, and stability of customer
relationship and,
ultimately, the bank's VR. The separation from its insurance
sister companies,
as agreed in the EC restructuring plan, should not have a
material, if any,
impact on the bank's business position.
Management changes have occurred, notably with top management
running the group
at the time of the acquisition of Property Finance having
resigned, and the team
in charge of the division having either resigned or been
transferred to the
separated entity that manages the Property Finance exposures.
Fitch believes
current management has a reasonable degree of depth and
experience and is
adequate to conduct the group's restructuring as well as to run
and develop the
bank's operations.
Another key driver of SNS Bank's VR is its capitalisation, with
strong
risk-weighted core capital ratios (an estimated 14.7% Fitch Core
Capital ratio
at end-2013, 'fully-loaded' Basel III common equity Tier 1 ratio
of 12.9% at the
same date), providing the bank with a substantial buffer above
regulatory
minimum requirements to absorb losses and protect its viability.
However, the
bank has high leverage (ratio of tangible common equity to
tangible assets of
2.9% at end-2013). In addition, unreserved impaired loans
account for around
one-third of equity, making it vulnerable to collateral
valuation changes.
These two ratios reflect SNS Bank's focus on residential
mortgages, an asset
class carrying low risk weighting and backed by collateral.
The bank's VR also encompasses a funding mix geared to customer
deposits.
However, a customer loans/deposits ratio of 122.7% at end-2013
(according to
Fitch's calculation) means that the bank may still turn to
confidence-sensitive
debt capital markets for funding. This is a structural feature
of Dutch banks,
but Fitch believes it is a more acute issue for smaller banks,
with more
volatile access to capital markets. Refinancing risk has been
mitigated by
prudent liquidity management, and Fitch expects this to
continue. Fitch
considers that the 'quality' (price sensitivity) of SNS Bank's
customer deposits
is not as strong as for the largest Dutch banks, reflecting SNS
Bank's moderate
franchise.
Asset quality has deteriorated given the economic headwinds in
the Netherlands,
but remained overall satisfactory. Fitch does not expect
excessive risk-taking
given management's moderate risk appetite. The ratio of 90-day
past due loans
to total customer loans was 2.3% at end-2013, which is moderate
in absolute
terms but high for a mortgage lending-focused bank. As a
consequence of
historically looser underwriting standards, SNS Bank has a
weaker Dutch mortgage
lending book than the industry average, with 2.1% 90-day past
due loans at
end-2013 (just below 1% for the sector) with loan impairment
charges (LICs)
significantly above peers over the past two years.
Earning generation capacity is satisfactory, but reliant on a
single market and
highly dependent on net interest income as a dominant revenue
stream. Fitch
expects LICs to remain elevated in 2014, given the lag effects
of a gradual rise
in unemployment during 2013 and early 2014, and to continue to
erode
pre-impairment operating profit. The bank generated a solid
operating
performance (excluding discontinued operations) in 2013 (18.8%
operating return
on equity), owing to a significant reduction in funding costs
from lower
interest paid on savings as the bank stabilised
post-nationalisation, but also
from its reduced cost base as a result of successive cost-saving
initiatives.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SNS BANK'S VR
Fitch believes that a successful track record established by the
new management
in a challenging operating environment would be beneficial to
SNS Bank's VR. In
particular, maintaining a sound operating performance, managing
the
deterioration in asset quality and improving market shares in
the production of
new mortgages, while adhering to its moderate risk appetite,
would be positive
for the VR.
The bank's VR incorporates the agency's assumptions that it will
keep capital
ratios at robust levels, improve its leverage, maintain
satisfactory operating
profitability and that the strains in asset quality will not
increase materially
in 2014 but may instead gradually ease towards the end of the
year.
SNS Bank's VR would be sensitive to any material adverse changes
in Fitch's
forecasts around key economic and market variables for the
Netherlands, for
instance any setback in the expected anaemic recovery,
escalation in
unemployment rate and/or further reduction in property prices.
Currently, the
agency estimates that GDP growth should be zero in 2014 (-1% in
2013),
unemployment rate to be on average 7.5% (6.7% in 2013) and
housing prices to
bottom out during the year. Given the structural shortage of
deposits in the
Dutch banking system, the bank may turn to wholesale funding, at
least in the
medium term. As such, any setback in its prudent liquidity
management to
mitigate refinancing risk would also be detrimental to SNS
Bank's VR.
Fitch will hold a teleconference to discuss sovereign support
for banks and give
an update on rating paths on Friday, March 28 at 15:00 GMT.
Callers must
register in advance using the link below and are requested to
dial in early:
The rating actions are as follows:
SNS Bank
Long-term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB+'
Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'; off RWP
Senior debt: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F2'
SNS REAAL
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BBB+'
