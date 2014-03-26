(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
PARIS/LONDON, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Societe
Generale's (SG)
Outlook to Negative from Stable and affirmed its Long-term
Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) at 'A' and Short-term IDR at 'F1'. At the same time, the
agency has
affirmed the Viability Rating (VR) at 'a-', Support Rating Floor
(SRF) at 'A'
and Support Rating (SR) at '1'. A full list of rating actions is
provided at the
end of this rating action commentary.
The revision of the Outlook on SG's support-driven Long-term IDR
to Negative
reflects Fitch's expectation that the probability of support
from the state, if
needed, is likely to decline during the next one to two years.
The rating actions have been taken in conjunction with a review
of support for
banks globally and also as part of a periodic review of the
global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs), which comprise 12 large and globally
active banking
groups. Fitch's outlook for the sector is stable on balance.
Earnings pressure
in securities businesses and continued conduct and regulatory
risks present in
the GTUBs are offset by strengthened balance sheets as
capitalisation and
liquidity remain sound. Fitch forecasts stronger GDP growth in
most major
economies, which should contribute to a more balanced economic
environment.
However, the economy is likely to remain challenging in 2014 and
we expect
recovery in France to be slower than in other countries where
the GTUBs are
active.
KEY RATING DRIVERS- IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
SG's Long- and Short-term IDRs, Support Rating, Support Rating
Floor and senior
debt ratings reflect Fitch's expectation of support from the
French state
(AA+/Stable), if required, and the Long-term IDR is at its
Support Rating Floor.
This expectation is derived from SG's systemic importance in
France, given its
size, significant deposit market shares and provision of core
credit and other
key financial services to the French economy.
The Negative Outlook on SG's Long-term IDR reflects Fitch's view
there is a
clear intention ultimately to reduce implicit state support for
financial
institutions in the EU, as demonstrated by a series of
legislative, regulatory
and policy initiatives. We expect to see the EU's Bank Recovery
and Resolution
Directive (BRRD) voted through European parliament in the coming
weeks and
implemented into national legislation later in 2014 or in 1H15.
We also expect
progress towards the Single Resolution Mechanism (SRM) for
eurozone banks in
this time horizon. These two developments will, in Fitch's view,
dilute the
influence France has in deciding how French banks are resolved
and increase the
likelihood of senior debt losses in its banks if these fall foul
of solvability
assessments.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, SENIOR DEBT, SR AND SRF
As SG's Long-term IDR is at its SRF, the sensitivities of its
IDRs and senior
debt ratings are predominantly the same as those for the SRF.
The SR and SRF are
sensitive to progress made in implementing the BRRD and the SRM.
The directive
requires 'bail in' of creditors by 2016 before an insolvent bank
can be
recapitalised with state funds. A functioning SRM and progress
on making banks
'resolvable' without jeopardising the wider financial system are
areas of focus
for eurozone policymakers. Once these are operational they will
become an
overriding rating factor, as the likelihood of the bank's senior
creditors
receiving full support from the sovereign if ever required,
despite its systemic
importance, will diminish substantially.
Fitch expects that the BRRD will be enacted into EU legislation
in the near team
and progress made on establishing the SRM is looking close to
being ready in the
next one to two years. Therefore, Fitch expects to downgrade
SG's Support Rating
to '5' and revise down its SRF to 'No Floor'. The timing at this
stage is likely
to be some point in late 2014 or in 1H15.
A revision of the SRF to 'No Floor' would mean that SG's
Long-term IDR would
likely be downgraded to the level of its VR, which as it
currently stands would
mean a one notch downgrade to 'A-'. After this revision of the
SRF, the
Long-term IDR and the Outlook would be sensitive to the same
factors that affect
its VR.
A downgrade of the Long-term IDR would not necessarily lead to a
downgrade of
the Short-term IDR. We may affirm the Short-term IDR at 'F1' to
reflect SG's
improved liquidity and the bank's ability to access short-term
central bank
funding if needed.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
SG's VR benefits from its solid and well-performing franchises
in selected
businesses, including French retail and commercial banking and
its leading
global franchise in equity derivatives. SG is also showing
success in its
eurobond activity and has established itself as a leading player
in the euro
corporate bond market, where it has natural synergies with its
large French
corporate customer base. A key positive driver for the VR is
management's focus
on strengthening its balance sheet in terms of both liquidity
and capital, which
have improved notably during the past two years and now look
solid.
However, the VR factors in negative drivers, which include a
high gross impaired
loans ratio, high loan impairment charges and significant
exposure to risk in
CEE/Russia. Moreover, SG's franchises as a whole do not have the
same breadth or
global reach as enjoyed by most of SG's GTUB peers in their
chosen areas. It is
also not clear at this stage how successful SG will be in
central and eastern
Europe. In addition, earnings from its global markets business
are inherently
volatile, although this is partly offset by the balance of the
bank's capital
market business, which is roughly evenly split between fixed
income and
equities. Moreover, capital markets activities are less
important to SG's
business model than at many of its GTUB peers.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
We see improvements in the bank's business model and earnings
diversification,
which if continued could lead to positive rating pressure on the
VR. In
particular, we would look for further improvement in SG's
international retail
banking business, which may be manifested in lower loan
impairment charges and
in the franchise becoming a stronger and less volatile pillar of
the bank's
profitability. In addition, we would look for capital and
liquidity to remain at
least at current levels and in line with similarly rated peers.
If the VR is
upgraded by one notch, the IDRs would no longer be driven by
state support and
the Outlook on the Long-term IDR would be revised to Stable.
Negative pressure on the VR could come if the bank adds to the
fragmentation of
its business mix and indicate a lack of strategic focus, for
example by making a
significant opportunistic acquisition that does not fit with any
of its core
businesses. In addition, significant erosion in asset quality,
for example in
CEE/Russia, or in capitalisation and liquidity would also be
negative for the
VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid securities issued by SG and
SG Capital Trust
III are all notched down from SG's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. The most recent issues of
hybrid securities
have been in the form of additional Tier 1 capital, which is
rated five notches
below the VR (two notches for loss severity, three notches for
non-performance).
The subordinated debt and other hybrid securities ratings are
primarily
sensitive to changes in SG's VR.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBSIDIARIES AND
AFFILIATED COMPANIES
The Long-and Short-term IDRs and Support Rating of SG's French
subsidiaries
Credit du Nord and Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
are based on an
extremely high probability of support from SG if needed. Credit
du Nord's and
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements' Long-and
Short-term IDRs are
equalised with those of SG and their Long-term IDR have the same
Outlook as we
view them as core subsidiaries given their importance to and
integration with
its parent.
The ratings of these subsidiaries are therefore sensitive to
changes in SG's
IDRs and could also be sensitive to changes in their strategic
importance to the
rest of the group.
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V., SG Option Europe and SG
Structured Products
Inc. are wholly owned financing subsidiaries of SG whose debt
ratings are
aligned with that of SG based on an extremely high probability
of support if
required. Their ratings are sensitive to the same factors that
might drive a
change in SG's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Societe Generale
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A'
Commercial paper: affirmed at 'F1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term debt: affirmed at 'F1'
Market linked securities: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Lower Tier 2 notes: affirmed at 'BBB+'
Hybrid capital instruments: affirmed at 'BB+'
Additional Tier 1 capital: affirmed at 'BB'
Societe Generale Acceptance N.V.
Market-linked guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'Aemr'
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Short-term guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'F1'
SG Option Europe
Senior notes: affirmed at 'A'/'F1'
SG Structured Products Inc.
Senior guaranteed notes: affirmed at 'A'
Credit du Nord
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Long-term debt: affirmed at 'A'
BMTN programme: affirmed at 'A'
EMTN programme: Long-term affirmed at 'A', Short-term affirmed
at 'F1'
Certificates of deposits: affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating: unaffected
Compagnie Generale de Location d'Equipements
Long-term IDR: affirmed at 'A'; Outlook Revised to Negative
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F1'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Alain Branchey
Senior Director
+33 (0) 1 44 29 91 41
Fitch France S.A.S
60 rue de Monceau,
75008 Paris
Secondary Analyst
Francois-Xavier Marchand
Associate Director
+33 1 44 29 91 46
Committee Chairperson
Gordon Scott
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1075
Media Relations: Francoise Alos, Paris, Tel: +33 1 44 29 91 22,
Email:
francoise.alos@fitchratings.com; Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44
20 3530 1153,
Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
