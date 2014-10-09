(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TAIPEI/SYDNEY, October 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Standard Chartered
Bank (Taiwan) Limited's (SCBTL) Outlook to Negative from Stable
and affirmed its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'AA-'. A full list of
rating actions is
at the end of this commentary.
The revision follows a similar change in Standard Chartered
Bank's (SCB) Outlook
on 1 October 2014 (see "Fitch Revises Standard Chartered's
Outlook to Negative;
Affirms IDR 'AA-'" at www.fitchratings.com). SCB is the parent
and sole owner of
SCBTL.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and National Ratings
SCBTL's IDRs and Outlook remain aligned with those of its parent
because Fitch
views SCBTL as a core subsidiary within the group's
international network that
plays a role in its greater China strategy. This is underpinned
by their aligned
risk management, a shared brand name and global network.
Any rating action on SCB could trigger a similar rating action
on SCBTL's IDRs.
The latter's National Long-Term Rating of 'AAA(twn)' remains on
Stable Outlook
because it will remain unchanged even if SCBTL is downgraded to
'A+'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Viability Rating (VR)
The affirmation of SCBTL's VR at 'bbb' reflects its adequate
balance sheet
strength relative to its moderate risk profile, stable asset
quality, as well as
modest earnings performance relative to similarly rated peers.
The latter
understates SCBTL's strategic importance in the group because
material earnings
generated from Taiwanese clients outside of Taiwan are reported
elsewhere in the
group. The VR also factors in the ordinary support extended by
SCB, including
the previously mentioned parent-subsidiary integration.
SCBTL's VR may be upgraded if the bank demonstrates an ability
to significantly
improve earnings on a sustained basis. The VR may be downgraded
if its mortgage
portfolio, which accounts for near 50% of its loan book, comes
under pressure
from an unexpected and sharp correction of the Taiwan property
market. A
weakening risk profile arising from growing exposures to China
may also lead to
a downgrade of its VR.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support Rating
SCBTL's Support Rating (SR) of '1' is based on Fitch's
continuing belief of an
extremely high probability of support from SCB, if needed. The
SR will remain
unchanged if SCB is downgraded to 'A+'.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt and Subordinated
Debt
SCBTL's senior unsecured bonds are rated at the same level as
its National
Long-Term Rating because they constitute direct, unconditional,
unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank. Its subordinated bonds
are rated one
notch below SCBTL's National Long-Term Rating to reflect their
subordinated
status and the absence of going concern loss-absorption
features. These notching
practices are in accordance with Fitch's criteria on rating
senior unsecured
bond instruments and bank regulatory capital of financial
institutions. SCBTL's
senior debt and subordinated debt ratings will remain unchanged
as its
'AAA(twn)' National Long-Term Rating will remain unchanged even
if SCBTL's is
downgraded to 'A+'.
A Credit Update on SCBTL will be available shortly on
www.fitchratings.com.
The full list of rating actions follows:
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1+'
- National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(twn)'; Outlook
Stable
- National Short-Term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(twn)'
- Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb'
- Support Rating affirmed at '1'
- Senior unsecured debt National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AAA(twn)'
- Subordinated debt National Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'AA+(twn)'
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 31
January 2014, 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies',
dated 10 August,
2012, and 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30 October
2013 are available
at www.fitchratings.com.
