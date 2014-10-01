(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/LONDON, October 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
the Outlook on
Standard Chartered PLC (SC) and its subsidiary Standard
Chartered Bank (SCB) to
Negative from Stable, while affirming their Long-Term Issuer
Default Ratings
(IDR) at 'AA-'. A full list of rating actions is provided at the
end of this
commentary. The support-driven ratings of SC's other
subsidiaries will be
reviewed separately in due course.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision follows Fitch's assessment of the group's
capital profile
and our expectations for capital relative to the risks attached
to its
operations in higher-risk markets, including mainland China.
Weaker earnings and
internal capital generation capacity relative to the bank's risk
exposure and
compared with our expectation for the bank's peers are also key
considerations.
We view SC as more susceptible to shocks than similarly rated
peers as its
cross-jurisdictional business model exposes it to a higher share
of non-credit
related risks and environments where purely commercial
considerations are not
always applicable.
We believe there is pressure on capital from potentially weaker
income
generation as structural factors limit growth prospects. In
addition, higher
costs associated with regulation through macro-prudential
measures, regulatory
intervention or costs to address weaknesses in governance and
systems are likely
to affect profitability.
Being regulated in the UK but conducting minimal business in
this market may
affect SC's competitiveness. Nevertheless, the group is managed
according to a
consolidated minimum capital requirement, set at a low 8.7% on
an end-point
basis, which implies that locally held capital becomes fungible
even though
profit and capital repatriation is often restricted. SC
maintains a buffer above
this low consolidated minimum. This is why Fitch believes that
SC's
capitalisation is weaker than indicated by its reported end
point CET1 ratio of
10.7% at end-1H14, a level which is also below peers'. SC books
a material
portion of its international activities on the UK balance sheet.
Today's rating affirmation reflects that the bank's other credit
metrics remain
broadly in line with peers', in particular liquidity and
funding, which stand
out for their strength due to the bank's shorter-term assets.
Impaired loan
ratios remain above peers' but volatility is low as a result of
early
identification and robust diversification across industries,
customers and
products.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR AND IDRs
Fitch considers the inherent complexity of SC's globally
diversified operations
is adequately managed although its widespread presence renders
the bank
susceptible to external shocks, including compliance, conduct,
reputational and
geopolitical risks and we believe these risks have an increased
potential to
cause disruption to the bank than previously assessed.
Cyclical loan deterioration is expected and this will add to
pressure on
earnings. Fitch assesses SC's largest exposures as concentrated
relative to
equity but the bank's oversight is tight. Increasing
correlations between its
key markets will, in Fitch's view, continue to diminish the
geographical
diversification benefits of SC's strong franchise. Fitch
estimates SC's China
exposure was USD95bn at end-1H14 (1H13: USD76bn), which
represented 2.35x FCC
(1H13: 2.1x FCC). The estimate is derived from publicly stated
China
cross-border risk (USD58.2bn) and total assets employed with
Chinese customers
(USD36.8bn). It double counts for onshore foreign-currency
exposures.
The ratings reflect Fitch's view that SC should be well placed
to execute its
strategic repositioning. Giving smaller businesses'
international activities
more attention should help make better use of the bank's
widespread presence.
The bank's smaller size than peers, however, makes earnings
generation more
difficult as the bank competes to a large extent on the basis of
its
far-reaching network. There is a risk that SC will fall behind
if its
competitors draw relative strength from their larger local
presence. SC's
largest local deposit market shares are in Hong Kong and
Singapore and South
Korea.
At around 50% of its total assets, SC's risk-weighted assets
(RWAs) remain
broadly in line with peers'. The composition of SC's RWAs
differs from peers,
due to a greater exposure to unsecured consumer credit,
financial institutions
and higher sovereign risk.
SC has a strong capital generation track record with retained
earnings over the
last 10 years contributing an average of 101bps per annum to the
capital ratio.
Net income before dividend payouts averaged 161bps per annum
over the same
period.
There is no double leverage; equity investments in subsidiaries,
while
increasing, amounted to about 93% of holding company equity at
end-2013 (2012:
70%).
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
SC's ratings are likely to be downgraded over the next one to
two years should
Fitch conclude that its capital position relative to its risks
and to peers has
weakened. The ratings are sensitive to the bank maintaining
capital flexibility,
which we consider a key attribute for highly rated banks as it
helps instill
confidence and enables them to stay competitive via strategic
growth.
Weaker earnings capacity and less diversification may limit the
bank's ability
to offset risks attached to the environments it operates in.
Increasing
concentrations and high reliance on collateral would also be
considerations for
a downgrade.
In addition, the VR and IDRs of SC are sensitive to an adverse
change in
relevant factors affecting holding company notching , including
high double
leverage (above 120%), less prudent liquidity management, more
complex group
structures or regulatory/legal risk specific to the holding
company. SC's VR and
IDRs are currently equalised with those of its main operating
entity, SCB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
(SRF)
SCB's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that the
probability that the
UK authorities will provide it with support in case of need
remains extremely
likely, given its international systemic importance, notably to
international
trade and USD clearing. However, there is a clear regulatory
intention
ultimately to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the
UK, as demonstrated by a series of legislative, regulatory and
policy
initiatives, which are following the changing regulatory and
legal framework in
the EU. We therefore believe that the SRF is sensitive to
progress made in
implementing the UK's resolution framework and expect to revise
SCB's SRF to 'No
Floor' in 2H14 or in 1H15.
SC's Support Rating of '5' and SRF of 'No floor' reflect Fitch's
opinion that UK
sovereign support cannot be relied upon for a holding company.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid regulatory capital securities
issued by SC
and SCB are notched down from their VRs. The ratings on SC's
capital securities
are notched five times, reflecting two notches for loss severity
and three
notches for non-performance risk. The ratings on SCB's capital
securities are
notched four times, reflecting two notches for loss severity and
two notches for
non-performance risk. Subordinated debt is notched once from the
respective
banks' VRs. The securities are assessed using Fitch's "Assessing
and Rating Bank
Subordinated and Hybrid Securities" criteria. They are primarily
sensitive to a
change in their VRs.
Today's rating actions are as follows:
Standard Chartered PLC
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Capital securities (US853254AC43, US853254AB69, US853254AA86,
USG84228AT58,):
affirmed at 'BBB'
Standard Chartered Bank
Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'AA-'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-Term IDR and debt: affirmed at 'F1+'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'aa-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '1'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'A-'
Senior unsecured debt: affirmed at 'AA-'/'F1+'
Dated subordinated debt: affirmed at 'A+'
Upper Tier 2 notes (XS0222434200, XS0119816402) affirmed at 'A-'
Capital securities (XS0347919457, XS0129229141): affirmed at
'BBB+'
