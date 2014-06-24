(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has today revised the Outlook on Stanwell
Corporation Limited's (Stanwell) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to Negative from Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed
Stanwell's Long-Term and Short-Term IDRs at 'AA' and 'F1+' respectively.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Outlook Revision: The revision in Outlook to Negative from Stable follows the
inclusion of proceeds from sales of state-owned generation companies in
Queensland, including Stanwell, in the state budget in June 2014, increasing the
possibility of privatisation of these entities. The rating of Stanwell is
currently closely linked to the ratings of the state of Queensland.
Weakening Linkages with State: The Outlook revision reflects a weakening in the
strategic linkages between the State of Queensland (QLD, 'AA'/Stable) and the
company, should the entity be privatised, as viewed under Fitch's
parent-subsidiary rating methodology. The proposed timing of this transaction
is, however, only likely after the next state election due in mid-2015, given
the state government's commitment to seek a public mandate through the state
election. A sale of the assets can lead to a material weakening of the rating
linkages with the state leading to a multiple-notch downgrade of Stanwell's
ratings to a level consistent with its stand-alone credit profile.
Integrated with the State: Queensland Treasury Corporation (QTC, 'AA'/Stable) -
the state borrowing authority, provides Stanwell with long-term funding and
short-term liquidity. The state also effectively controls the appointment of
Stanwell's board, and its capex and dividend policies.
Standalone Credit Profile: Stanwell's standalone credit profile reflects its
largely merchant generation business and substantial generation capacity in
Queensland. Improved financial performance in the financial year to end-June
2013 (FY13) reflects the benefit of portfolio restructuring as well as access to
competitive fuel supply sources. Its credit profile also benefits from an
incremental revenue stream from coal exports, direct sales to large industrial
customers and gas sales, which provides some cushioning to its variable merchant
generation revenue.
Higher Future Plant Utilisation: Stanwell's generation mix comprises
predominantly of coal-fired generation. Higher domestic gas prices and lower
emissions-related costs expected over the medium-term, enhance the considerable
cost advantage of coal-fired generation over competing gas-fired generation. As
such, Stanwell will benefit from higher coal-fired generation plant utilisation
over the medium-term. The improving cost advantage is also reflected in
Stanwell's decision to mothball its Swanbank E gas-fired generation plant and
recommission two (previously mothballed) units of its Tarong coal-fired
generation plant, announced on 5 February 2014. Future revenue growth will
benefit from direct gas sales at higher expected gas prices.
Stanwell is a Queensland state-owned power generator, with a total generation
capacity of 4,178 megawatts across 10 generation sites, from a mixture of hydro,
coal- and gas-fired power generation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Considered unlikely given the likely announcement of sale/lease of
these assets at the next state election
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
-Downgrade in Queensland's ratings
-Sale of the company will likely result in a multi-notch downgrade