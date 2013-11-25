(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has revised South Africa-based consumers goods group Steinhoff International Holdings Limited's (Steinhoff) Outlook to Stable from Negative. Its National ratings have been affirmed at Long-term 'A-(zaf)' and Short-term 'F2(zaf)'. Fitch has also affirmed Steinhoff Services' senior unsecured debt rating at 'A-(zaf)'.

The change in Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that Steinhoff's financial profile will improve in the short- to medium-term as the group focuses on organic growth following previous large scale capex and acquisition activity. In its rating analysis, Fitch deconsolidates JD Group Ltd from Steinhoff's financial profile in view of weak operational links between JD Group and its controlling shareholder and the fact that all JD Group debt is on a non-recourse basis to Steinhoff. Accordingly all amounts and ratios cited in the "Key Rating Drivers" and "Rating Sensitivities" below will exclude any contribution from JD Group.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Resilient European Trading Performance

On a constant currency basis Steinhoff's European results were ahead of Fitch's expectations in FY13 (ended June 2013). Revenue in the Steinhoff's European retail operations (including sales from Asia-Pacific operations), remained flat at EUR5bn; however EBIT margins improved to 5.3% (FY12: 4.7%) due to benefits from improved sourcing and cost rationalisation. We expect a positive progression in Steinhoff's revenues due to a general economic recovery in major eurozone countries. Increased focus on integrated group-wide sourcing especially from low cost regions as well as cost efficiencies are expected by Fitch to drive projected EBIT margins to around 11 % in 2014 and 2015 and to exceed 12% by 2017.

Expected Deleveraging

We forecast funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage to decline below the negative rating trigger of 4x (FY13: 3.8x excluding JD Group) over the short- to medium-term, yielding sufficient headroom within the 'A-(zaf)' rating. We expect that the group's deleveraging will be supported by stable and increasing trend of free cash flow as capex is expected to remain below the 2011-2013 annual average. We expect Steinhoff's rating to be constrained at the current level given the group's high debt levels; however should the group's net leverage fall under 3x (in the event of no major debt-financed acquisitions), this could be positive for the ratings.

Strategic Property Acquisitions

Capex amounted to ZAR7.1bn in FY13 (FY12: ZAR10.1bn), which was ahead of Fitch's expectations for the same period. However, the majority of the group's capex is for the acquisition of retail store properties, which we believe makes strategic sense as a large share of owned properties reduces the burden from lease expenses, in turn enhancing margins.

Scale and Vertical Integration

The ratings are supported by the company's vertically integrated business model and scale, which provides operational flexibility to its mass discount strategy particularly as consumers remain value-conscious. We believe the manufacturing and sourcing units within the group will be critical for margin preservation.

Significant Exposure to Europe

Steinhoff has significant exposure to the cyclical and discretionary household goods sector in the eurozone region. Despite this concentration however, Fitch forecasts a progressive increase in eurozone GDP to 1.3% in 2015 from -0.4% in 2013, which will provide some positive momentum for the group's trading performance. In addition, Steinhoff's significant size and scale also enhances its competitive position especially in the fragmented European household goods market, where recessionary conditions have resulted in market consolidation with Steinhoff playing a key role. This has led to enhanced market shares in key countries where the company operates.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Positive: Future developments that could lead to a positive rating action include:

-Adjusted net leverage at below 3x on a sustained basis, with no significant depletion of cash reserves

-EBITDA margins sustained above 14%

-Sustained positive free cash flow margins in the mid-single digits (as percentage of sales; FY13: 3.4%)

Negative: Future developments that could lead to a negative rating action include:-

-Sustained increase in debt levels with adjusted net leverage above 4x

-EBITDA margins falling below 12%

-Weak free cash flow on the back of higher capex or weaker cash generated from operations (impacted by poor business performance)