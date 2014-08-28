(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Sunac
China Holdings
Limited's (Sunac) Outlook to Positive from Stable and affirmed
the property
developer's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. The
agency has also
affirmed Sunac's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'.
Sunac's performance in 1H2014 reflected sustainability of scale,
high asset
turnover, limited structural subordination, which has moderated
constraints on
the credit ratings. An upgrade will be considered if the
company is able to
manage land banking in 2H2014 to maintain a healthy financial
position - even
after paying for its 24.3 percent equity investment in fellow
developer,
Greentown China Holdings Limited (Greentown).
Key Rating Drivers
Sales Growth Reflects Sustainability: Fitch estimates Sunac to
have achieved
around CNY16bn of contracted sales on an attributable basis in
1H2014. While the
year-on-year growth is limited, it reflects the sustainability
of the company's
business scale in the current difficult conditions in China's
homebuilding
sector. Sunac's current operating scale also demonstrates
superior management,
more stable operating cash flow, and more cost benefits compared
to peers rated
at BB-. Fitch uses attributable sales, the share of sales
contributions from a
company's ownership in joint-ventures (JVs), as one of the
criteria to assess
the business scale of companies with substantial JVs.
High Turnover & Healthy Margin: Sunac's EBITDA margin was
estimated to be around
24% in 1H2014 after excluding the impact of re-assessment of
fair value, which
is still at a healthy level compared to peers. Furthermore, its
asset turnover
is still at a higher-end, as reflected by the over 1.2x of
contracted
sales/total debt and 0.7x of contracted sales/adjusted inventory
in 2013. Both
sales turnover and margins demonstrate the generation of
sufficient cash inflows
to support its operations and expansion.
Limited Structural Subordination Risk: Sunac is one of the most
prolific users
of JVs among Chinese developers, as reflected by its minority
interests of
CNY4.5bn and equity investments of CNY9.3bn at mid-2014.
However, most of its
JVs distribute cash flows regularly, which limits cash retained
in the JVs and
structural subordination. The major exception is the projects
under Shanghai
Sunac Greentown Real Estate Development Ltd. Company (SSG), but
Fitch estimates
SSG to have contributed only less than 20% of attributable
sales, making it
insignificant.
Land Banking & Shares Acquisition: Fitch estimates Sunac paid
CNY6.6bn for
attributable land acquisitions in 1H2014 compared to our
estimate of CNY16bn in
attributable sales for the same period. In addition, the company
plans to pay
over CNY4bn to acquire shares of Greentown in 2H2014, which will
generate
limited cash for Sunac in the short-term. Given the major cash
outflow for its
stake in Greentown, key considerations for a rating upgrade will
depend partly
on how the company manages its land banking to maintain healthy
leverage.
Leverage, as measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, stood at
26% at mid-2014.
Rating Sensitivities
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- EBITDA margin excluding impact of revaluation of acquisitions
sustained above
22%
- Contracted sales/total debt sustained above 1.2x
- Conservative land acquisitions leading to net debt /adjusted
inventory
sustained below 40%
- Limited growth in SSG relative Sunac's own growth
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
-Failure to meet the above guidelines over the next 12-18
months, which would
lead to the Outlook being revised to Stable
