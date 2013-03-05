(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Support
Ratings of
UnionBanCal Corporation (UBC) and Union Bank, N.A. (UB) to '1'
from '2'. The
action follows Fitch's upgrade of the Viability Rating and
Long-term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) of UBC's parent, Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi
UFJ (BTMU), to
'A' from 'A-'. (For additional information, please see 'Fitch
Upgrades Japanese
Mega-Banks' Viability Ratings' dated March 4, 2013.) All other
ratings of UBC
and UB are unaffected by this action. A complete list of ratings
follows at the
end of the release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Support Ratings of UBC and UB have been revised to '1' to
reflect the
improved ability of BTMU to support its subsidiaries. This is
reflected in the
upgrade of BTMU's IDR to 'A' and Viability Rating to 'a'. Fitch
believes that
nothing has changed in the parent's propensity to support UBC or
UB.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
UBC's ratings could potentially be downgraded if BTMU's rating
is downgraded to
'BBB+' or lower or if current positive credit trends materially
reverse and/or
core earnings deteriorate from current levels. Should UBC enter
into a material
acquisition that adversely impacts leverage or asset quality in
the energy
portfolio deteriorates, ratings could be downgraded. Fitch does
not envision any
near-term upside to the company's ratings because of their lofty
levels with the
large U.S. regional bank peer group.
UBC is a $97 billion holding company headquartered in San
Francisco and is one
of the 20 largest commercial bank holding companies in the U.S.
Its bank
subsidiary, Union Bank, N.A., is a full service commercial bank.
UBC is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi UFJ,
Ltd., which is a
subsidiary of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
UnionBanCal Corporation
Union Bank, N.A.
--Support Rating Revised to '1' from '2'.
The following ratings are unaffected by the above actions:
UnionBanCal Corporation
--Long-term IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a';
--Senior debt 'A';
--Subordinated debt 'A-';
Union Bank, N.A.
--Long-term IDR 'A'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term IDR 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a';
--Long-term deposits 'A+';
--Short-term deposits 'F1';
--Senior debt 'A';
--Subordinated debt 'A-';
--Commercial paper 'F1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Ed Thompson
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0364
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Jaymin Berg
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source (s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, this action was additionally informed by information
provided by the
company.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
