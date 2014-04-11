(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised Sycomore Selection Responsable's (SSR) Fund Quality Rating to
'Satisfactory' from 'Qualifying'. The fund is France-domiciled and managed by Sycomore Asset
Management (Sycomore AM, rated 'High Standards').
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The revision is underpinned by the fund's three-year track record (achieved in
February 2014) demonstrating performance consistent with its investment
objectives and style.
Fund Presentation
Launched in January 2011, SSR is a long-only eurozone equity fund with EUR113m
of assets at end-March 2014. It invests in companies of all market
capitalisations, under a socially responsible investing (SRI) approach.
Investment Process
The fund's investment process combines Sycomore AM's highly-disciplined,
fundamental stock-picking approach, unchanged since the company's inception in
2001, with use of proprietary environment, social and governance (ESG) filters.
The combination allows the fund to exclude stocks vulnerable to ESG risks and to
select those well positioned to seize opportunities related to sustainable
development. A distinctive feature is the depth of this SRI research, primarily
based on management meetings and internal analysis. This process contributes to
the stock selection decisions that drive the fund's market exposure and sector
allocation. The fund has no specific sector or benchmark constraints.
Resources
SSR is managed by Lea Dunand-Chatellet, who joined Sycomore AM in 2010 as an SRI
analyst with five years of experience as an SRI research analyst. Cyril Charlot,
a senior portfolio manager who is also one of Sycomore AM's founding partners,
is the backup PM. They are seconded by a junior SRI analyst, as well a new
junior entry-level analyst who has joined the team at end March, to help
maintain database and indicators. Fitch considers this build-up and
strengthening of the team as a positive development.
Track Record
Since inception, the fund has stood in the first quintile of its Lipper peer
group, with a cumulative performance of +39.8% (I share), and beats its
benchmark by 16.6% at end March 2014. SRI views on companies have led to
significant sector biases. These have remained stable since the fund's inception
and contributed strongly to the fund's performance in 2012. In 2013, they
negatively affected the relative performance, but were offset by favourable
stock-picking.
Fund Manager
Founded in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset management company, 90%
owned by its four founding partners and employees. At end-March 2014, Sycomore
AM had EUR2.3bn of assets under management, of which 80% were in eurozone
long-only equity portfolios.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material changes in the investment or operational
processes, or resources dedicated to the fund. A material adverse deviation from
Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver could result in a downgrade. The
lead PM for SSR occupies a key role within the ESG analysis and management
philosophy, and her departure could result in a rating review. Conversely, a
longer, robust track record supported by stable or increased resources would
result in an upgrade.
Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings combine Fitch's experience in qualitative fund
analysis with rankings and performance data from Lipper, a Thomson Reuters
company. Fitch's Fund Quality Ratings offer an independent, forward-looking
assessment of a fund's key performance and risk attributes and consistency of
longer-term returns, relative to peer group or benchmarks. The ratings focus on
the fund manager's investment process, key fund performance drivers, risk
management, and the quality of the fund's operational infrastructure.
For more information, see www.fundmanagement.fitchratings.com
To receive forthcoming Fund Quality Rating research, opt in here