(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised
Telefonica Deutschland
Holdings AG's (TEF DE) Outlook to Positive from Stable, while
affirming its
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. A full list of
rating actions is
available at the end of this commentary.
TEF DE is the largest mobile network operator in Germany by
subscribers and the
third-largest by revenues, with 38% subscriber and 30% revenue
market shares at
end-2016. The company is continuing with operational integration
following its
merger with E-Plus in 2014, and,in terms of network quality aims
to catch up
with its domestic competitors. TEF DE is managing its leverage
at or below 1x
net debt/OIBDA (company definition), but heavily relies on
operating leases
resulting in substantial off-balance-sheet debt and
significantly higher funds
from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage (as defined by
Fitch, 2.0x at
end-2016).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Low Leverage: We expect TEF DE's leverage to remain below 2.5x
FFO adjusted net
leverage. We estimate FFO adjusted net leverage at 2.0x at
end-2016,
corresponding to 0.4x net debt/OIBDA (company definition) and
significantly
below TEF DE's targeted level of at or below 1x. With low
leverage and strong
FCF generation, we expect moderate dividend growth in 2017 and
2018.
We estimate that organic development or reasonably growing
shareholder
distributions are unlikely to significantly stress leverage.
Continuing generous
shareholder distributions not supported by free cash flow may be
more onerous
for the ratings. FFO adjusted net leverage may come under
pressure from rising
taxes in the medium to long term, after depreciation of 3G
licenses declines
from 2020. However, a large tax loss carry forward will continue
to shield TEF
DE from excessive tax payments.
Substantial Integration Synergies: TEF DE's EBITDA and FFO
generation is
benefiting from substantial integration synergies following the
merger with
E-Plus in 2014. The company is targeting EUR900 million of
synergies by 2019 on
a run-rate basis, with opex synergies accounting for 65% of this
target.
Robust FCF Generation: We expect TEF DE to generate strong FCF,
with
pre-dividend FCF margin likely to be in a high single-digit/low
double-digit
range in the medium term. This should be due to stronger
integration synergies
and capex discipline. 2017 FCF may be pressured by one-offs such
as the last
remaining EUR111 million spectrum payment, continuing
restructuring costs, and
utilisation of past restructuring provisions with a negative
impact on working
capital of around EUR100 million.
Revenue Headwinds: We believe the company is unlikely to achieve
revenue
stabilisation in 2017-2018 due to regulatory headwinds. TEF DE
faces moderate
revenue pressure from mobile termination rate cuts and the
cancellation of
European roaming charges in 2017, with the negative impact
likely to extend to
2018. The company estimates the negative regulatory impact at
around 3%-4% of
revenues in 2017, on top of the guidance for slightly negative
to flat organic
mobile service revenue growth.
TEF DE's customer base is more skewed towards the pre-paid and
the
price-sensitive segments, and is likely to be more susceptible
relative to its
domestic competitors to changes in the roaming regulation and
new ID
registration requirements for pre-paid users, in our view.
Network Catch-Up: TEF DE's spectrum portfolio is on par with its
competitors.
Continuing capex investments should allow it to gradually catch
up with its
competitors in terms of network quality. The company has
achieved almost 80% LTE
population coverage at end-2016, closing the gap with other
German mobile
operators.
Significant Off-Balance-Sheet Debt: The ongoing network
integration and
synergies following the merger are likely to result in a gradual
decline in
lease payments (rationalisation of office space and retail
shops) and lower
off-balance-sheet debt, in our view. We do not expect this trend
to be reversed
by the increase in lease payments due to TEF DE's tower sale in
2017. We
estimate incremental leases from this sale at EUR35 million per
annum,
translating into an additional EUR280 million of
off-balance-sheet debt, using a
8x lease multiple.
The company heavily relies on operating leases, which leads to a
significant
amount of lease-equivalent debt under Fitch's approach. At
end-2016, we estimate
TEF DE had lease-equivalent debt of EUR3.7 billion, making up
70% of the
company's total lease-adjusted debt.
Parent Subsidiary Linkage: TEF DE is broadly rated on a
standalone basis,
reflecting its status as a public company with independent
management and its
own financial policy. Even with cash pooling in place and no
restrictions on
dividend payments, links to its parent Telefonica S.A ('BBB')
are viewed as weak
to moderate.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
TEF DE has a sufficiently large subscriber base and spectrum
portfolio, but it
lags its domestic competitors in terms of network quality and
revenue market
share. The company derives a significant share of its wholesale
revenues from
MVNOs and its subscriber base is skewed towards pre-paid and the
lower spending
subscriber segments, with limited bundling opportunities on
proprietary
infrastructure. Its operating profile is weaker than its larger
and more
diversified European telecoms. However, its leverage is lower
that at its key
peers and pre-dividend free cash flow is improving.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- mid-single digit yoy decline in mobile service revenue in 2017
driven
primarily by regulatory impact, largely stable mobile service
revenue in
2018-2020;
- low single-digit revenue decline in fixed-line in 2017-2018
stabilising in
2019-2020;
- continuing improvement in EBITDA margin on the back of
integration synergies;
- EUR1 billion capex per year in 2017-2018 gradually declining
in 2019-2020;
- dividend payments growing at mid-single digits per year;
- average operating lease multiple of 7.0-7.3x in 2017-2020
reflecting TEF DE's
mix of operating leases;
- no significant taxes before 2020.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- FFO-adjusted net leverage sustained at below 2.5x and
accompanied by
improvements in pre-dividend cash flow generation and a stronger
operating
profile may lead to an upgrade.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to negative
rating action include:
- the Outlook may be changed to Stable if FFO adjusted net
leverage trends to
above 2.5x on the back of shareholder distributions, operating
underperformance
or a failure to achieve integration synergies and to improve
EBITDA generation
and cash flow;
- a downgrade may result from a material weakening in the
company's current
financial profile, including FFO adjusted net leverage
consistently expected to
exceed 3.25x;
- FFO fixed charge cover consistently below 4.0x may also lead
to a downgrade.
LIQUIDITY
Ample Liquidity: TEF DE had EUR613 million of cash and
equivalents on the
balance sheet and access to EUR1,675 million of undrawn
facilities as of
end-2016. Available liquidity of EUR2,288 million more than
comfortably covers
its EUR797 million refinancing requirements until end-2020.
FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS
Telefonica Deutschland Holdings AG
--Issuer Default Rating: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook changed to
Positive from
Stable
O2 Telefonica Deutschland Finanzierungs GmbH
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Telefonica Germany GmbH & Co OHG
--Senior unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB'
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Slava Bunkov
Director
+7 495 956 9931
Supervisory Analyst
Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA
Senior Director
+7 495 956 9968
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow 115054
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Financial statement
adjustments
that depart materially from those contained in the published
financial
statements of the relevant rated entity or obligor must be
disclosed (in bullet
points). Analysts should refer to the relevant section of the
Data Control Form
and discuss and agree the proposed disclosure at the rating
committee. This
disclosure should appear after the analyst contact information.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1021449
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
