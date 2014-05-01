(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the covered
bond ratings for
the WM Covered Bond Program (WMCBP) and BA Covered Bond Issuer
(BACBI) following
the implementation of the agency's revised Covered Bonds Rating
Criteria dated
March 10, 2014.
The Rating Outlook for BACBI's covered bonds has been revised to
Negative from
Stable which reflects the Negative Outlook for the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR)
of Bank of America, N.A. (BANA: 'A'/RON/'F1') as the program
sponsor, announced
by Fitch on March 26, 2014 (see the press release: 'Fitch Takes
Rating Action on
Global Trading and Universal Banks Following Peer Review' on
Fitch's website).
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook for the 'AA-' rated mortgage covered bonds issued by
BACBI has been
revised to Negative to indicate the potential for a rating
downgrade based on
the Negative Outlook for BANA's IDR, to which the rating of the
covered bonds is
equalized on a probability of default basis. The covered bonds
rating is based
on BANA's IDR of 'A', an unchanged D-Cap of 1 (very high
discontinuity risk) and
the program's contractual asset percentage (AP) providing more
protection than
Fitch's breakeven AP.
The affirmation of the 'AA-'; Stable Outlook rating for WMCBP's
mortgage covered
bonds is based on the 'A+' IDR of the program sponsor JP Morgan
Chase Bank N.A.
and an unchanged D-Cap of 0 (full discontinuity).
In the U.S., covered bonds are not explicitly exempt from
bail-in under the
Orderly Liquidation Authority (OLA) provision of the Dodd-Frank
Act though
secured debt in general is protected. While there is a high
chance that covered
bonds would be treated comparable to other secured debt in the
event of a bank
failure, the legislation is written to provide regulators with
some discretion
in the liquidation process.
Therefore, given this uncertainty, Fitch believes the sponsor
IDR remains a
satisfactory indicator of the likelihood that the recourse
against the cover
pool would be enforced, and no IDR uplift is applicable. Fitch
will revisit its
analysis over time as soon as more clarity in the legislation
with respect to
covered bonds is provided.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
WMCBP's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if JPM's IDR
was downgraded by one or more notches, all else being equal, as
the rating of
the covered bonds on a probability of default (PD) basis is
directly linked to
JPM's IDR.
BACBI's covered bonds' rating would be vulnerable to a downgrade
if BANA's IDR
was downgraded by one or more notches or the AP that Fitch takes
into account in
its analysis exceeded 71%. The rating could be maintained even
if the D-Cap was
reduced to 0 (full discontinuity), subject to a satisfactory
level of AP, given
BANA's current IDR of 'A' which enables the bonds to reach 'AA-'
taking only
recoveries into account.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Vanessa Purwin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0269
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Roger Lin
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0778
Committee Chairperson
Suzanne Mistretta
Senior Director
1 212 908 0639
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
