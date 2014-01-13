Jan 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Egypt's (NBE), its wholly-owned
subsidiary, National Bank of Egypt (UK) Ltd's (NBEUK), and Commercial International Bank's
(CIB) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-' and revised the
Outlooks to Stable from Negative.
The Outlook revision on NBE, NBEUK and CIB reflect the rating action taken on
the Arab Republic of Egypt's ratings (see 'Fitch Revises Egypt's Outlook to
Stable; Affirms at 'B-'' dated 3 January 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
NBE's and CIB's Viability Ratings (VR), which are highly linked to the
sovereign's ratings, have also been affirmed at 'b-' and 'b', respectively.
Credit Agricole Egypt's (CAE) Support Rating, which is also linked to the
sovereign's ratings, has been affirmed at '4'.
NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings have been affirmed as Fitch considers
that their relative creditworthiness remains unchanged.
A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
NBE's Long-term and Short-term IDRs are equalised with Egypt's Long-term foreign
currency IDRs, with the Egyptian authorities' strong propensity to support the
bank constrained by the limitations on their ability to do so (as indicated by
Egypt's 'B-' rating).
NBE is wholly owned by the Egyptian state. It is Egypt's largest bank by assets,
with a dominant domestic franchise, especially in customer deposits.
NBEUK's IDRs are in line with its parent's IDRs and, in turn, Egypt's Long-term
foreign currency IDRs. They reflect Fitch's view that there is a limited
probability of support from the Egyptian state via NBE.
CIB's Long-term IDR is driven by its VR but is constrained by Egypt's Country
Ceiling of 'B-'. CIB is the leading private sector bank in Egypt.
CAE's Support Rating reflects Fitch's belief that Credit Agricole (A/Stable) has
a high propensity to support its Egyptian subsidiary, but that this likelihood
of support is constrained by the Egyptian sovereign ratings. CAE is about 60%
owned by Credit Agricole and is part of Credit Agricole's presence and strategy
in the Middle East and North Africa region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS
The ratings are sensitive to the Egyptian sovereign ratings, and any changes
would reflect a change in the sovereign ratings.
CAE's Support Rating is also sensitive to any change in Credit Agricole's
propensity or ability to provide support.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS
NBE's, CIB's and CAE's National Ratings reflect their relative ranking in the
market for local currency risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS
The ratings are sensitive to any change in Fitch's view of the relative ranking
of the banks, which could arise as a result of their being affected to differing
degrees by developments (positive or negative) in the market. The Outlooks on
the National Ratings are Stable, reflecting Fitch's expectation that the
relative ranking of the three banks will remain stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
NBE's VR reflects the close ties between its creditworthiness and that of the
Egyptian sovereign, including through substantial holding of government debt.
Given that virtually all of NBE UK's funding and its main business are dependent
on its connection to the Egyptian sovereign, through NBE, and NBEUK's strategy
capitalises on NBE's franchise, Fitch has not assigned a VR to NBEUK.
CIB's VR is effectively capped by its high exposure to the domestic economic
environment and significant holdings of Egyptian sovereign debt. However the VR
takes into account the strength of the bank's local franchise and experienced
management, its consistently strong profitability, sound asset quality and
liquidity. The VR remains above its foreign currency IDR as Fitch considers
that, despite the difficult conditions in the domestic market, CIB's intrinsic
creditworthiness remains among the strongest in the sector.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR
The banks' VRs are sensitive to developments in the domestic operating
environment which would impact performance, asset quality, and/or
capitalisation. An improvement in the operating environment could result in
upward pressure on the VRs.
In addition, CIB's VR - being the highest among rated banks in Egypt and above
the foreign currency IDR - could be vulnerable to downward pressure if the
bank's exposure to the Egyptian sovereign were to increase significantly.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBE
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook revised to Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed 'AA-(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'B-'
NBEUK
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook revised to Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
CIB
Long-term IDR affirmed 'B-'; Outlook revised to Stable
Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'b'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'
CAE
National Long-term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(egy)'; Outlook Stable
National Short-term Rating affirmed at 'F1+(egy)'
Support Rating affirmed at '4'