Jan 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks of two
Vietnamese government-owned banks - Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural
Development (Agribank), and Vietnam Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Industry and
Trade (Vietinbank) - to Positive from Stable. At the same time, the agency has
affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on the banks at a€˜Ba. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this rating action commentary.
This is an event-driven assessment focusing on sovereign support. Fitch will
review the Vietnamese banksa intrinsic financial strength later this year.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors
The Outlook revision on both banksa IDRs reflects Fitchas view that the
sovereignas ability to provide extraordinary support, if needed, is improving.
It follows a revision in the Vietnam sovereignas Outlook to Positive from Stable
on 23 January 2014, which takes into account the improvement in macroeconomic
stability and strengthening external finances, and continued weakness in the
banking sector. For more detail on the Outlook revision on the sovereign, see
the rating action commentary a€œFitch Revises Vietnamas Outlook to Positive;
Affirms at a€˜B+a€�, dated 23 January 2014.
The Long-Term IDRs, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) of
Agribank and Vietinbank incorporate Fitch's expectation of likely extraordinary
state support if needed because both banks are among those most systemically
important to the domestic economy. Agribank and Vietinbank are the largest and
second-largest banks by assets in Vietnam, with dominant domestic franchises.
However, the timeliness of extraordinary support from the government may be
limited by its own finances, as reflected in the a€˜B+a sovereign rating.
The Outlook revision on the sovereign rating has no impact on the ratings for
the rated privately owned banks as Fitch maintains its view that state support
cannot be relied upon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, SRs and SRFs
Changes to Vietnamas sovereign rating as well as the governmentas propensity to
provide timely extraordinary support would likely lead to corresponding changes
to the ratings on Agribank and Vietinbank. Deterioration in the banksa
standalone credit profiles is unlikely to impact their IDRs, given that their
Viability Ratings (VRs) are currently lower than their SRFs.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - Senior Debt
Vietinbank's senior notes are rated at the same level as its Long-Term IDR. This
is because the notes constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured
obligations of the bank, and rank equally with all its other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations. In line with Fitch's criteria, Recovery Ratings are
assigned to entities with an IDR of 'B+' or below. Vietinbank's senior debt will
likely be impacted by changes to the bank's IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Agribank
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- Viability Rating at a€˜ccca - unaffected
Vietinbank
- Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
- Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B'
- Support Rating affirmed at '4'
- USD250m 8% notes due 2017 affirmed at a€˜Ba; Recovery Rating affirmed at a€˜RR4a
- Viability Rating at a€˜b-a - unaffected