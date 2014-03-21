(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Ulyanovsk Region - Rating Action
Report
LONDON/MOSCOW/FRANKFURT, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
revised Ulyanovsk
Region's Outlook to Negative from Stable. The agency has
affirmed the region's
Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) at 'BB-',
National Long-term rating at 'A+(rus)' and Short-term foreign
currency IDR at
'B'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and
their relative
weights:
High:
The region's budgetary performance in 2013 was weaker than
expected with a
negative operating balance at 7% of operating revenue. Fitch
expects the
operating balance to remain negative in 2014 before turning
slightly positive in
2015. The sharp deterioration of operating performance in 2013
was caused by
operating expenditure growth due to the federal government's
decision to
increase salary of public sector employees. The region also
recorded a decline
in corporate income tax collection, due to an economic slowdown
and a change in
tax regime that was not compensated by additional transfers from
the federal
budget.
Medium:
Fitch expects Ulyanovsk's direct risk to increase to 50%-55% of
current revenue
in 2016 (2013: 41%) as a result of continued budget deficit.
Fitch estimates
that Ulyanovsk will have a deficit before debt variation of
about 10% of total
revenue in 2014 (2013: 15.6%) before gradually narrowing to
5%-6% by 2016.
Nevertheless, direct risk is still moderate compared with
international peers.
Debt coverage (direct risk/current balance) will remain low over
the medium
term, due to a weak current balance. This makes the region
dependent on access
to debt markets for refinancing debt and capex funding.
Refinancing risk exists over the medium term. The region relies
on mostly bank
loans with a three-year maturity and faces RUB6.9bn of maturing
debt during
2014-2015, equivalent to 56% of total risk at end-February 2014.
The
administration intends to lengthen its debt maturity profile and
in December
2013 and January 2014 contracted RUB1.7bn of credit lines with
local banks with
a five-year maturity. Fitch considers that Ulyanovsk has fair
access to capital
markets and does not expect the region to have refinancing
difficulties in 2014.
Ulyanovsk Region's ratings also reflect the following key rating
drivers:
The region's economy is modest in size and per capita gross
regional product was
20% lower than the national median in 2011. This has resulted in
a low
self-financing capacity for capital outlays and dependence on
federal capital
grants and external borrowing. Capital grants from the federal
budget covered
about half of the region's capital spending during 2012-2013 and
the remainder
was financed by new debt.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A continued negative operating balance, coupled with an
inability to lengthen
debt maturity profile, would lead to a downgrade.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Elena Ozhegova
Associate Director
+7 495 956 99 87
Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd
26 Valovaya Street
Moscow, 115054
Secondary Analyst
Vladimir Redkin
Senior Director
+7 495 956 99 01
Committee Chairperson
Guido Bach
Senior Director
+49 69 76 80 76 111
Media Relations: Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495
956 9908, Email:
julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick,
London, Tel: +44 20
3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria', dated 14
August 2012, and
'International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria',
dated 9 April
2013, are available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tax-Supported Rating Criteria
International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
IN ADDITION,
