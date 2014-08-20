(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, August 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised US-listed
China-based
homebuilder Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd.'s (Xinyuan) Outlook to
Negative from
Stable and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at
'B+'. The
agency has also affirmed the company's senior unsecured rating
at 'B+'.
Xinyuan spent substantial amounts on land acquisitions in 1H14
to expand its
business scale in 2014, but sales failed to keep pace amid
negative sentiment in
the sector and its selling, general and administrative (SG&A)
expenses surged,
resulting in a weaker financial profile. The Negative Outlook
reflects the
pressure on the ratings if leverage cannot be stabilised or the
SG&A expenses do
not revert to reasonable levels.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Weaker Sales Raises Leverage: Fitch estimates that Xinyuan paid
CNY4bn in land
premiums, but chalked up only around CNY3bn in contracted sales
in 1H14. With
land banking speeding ahead of sales, Xinyuan's net
debt/adjusted inventory
increased to around 36% at mid-2014 from a net cash position at
end-2013.While
projects on the newly acquired land will be ready to launch
after 3Q14 and
saleable inventory for 2H14 is likely to be enough to achieve
the 2014 sales
target of CNY9bn-10bn, any further deterioration of sales
performance or
aggressive land banking may raise leverage beyond Fitch's
thresholds at which it
may consider negative rating action.
Increase in SG&A Expenses: Xinyuan's SG&A expenses in 1H14 rose
sharply, mainly
due to marketing activities for newly launched projects. SG&A
expenses amounted
to 13% of contracted sales in 1H14, compared with the 5%-10 %
generally seen in
the sector. This increase in expenses and the decline in gross
profit margin - a
common phenomenon in the Chinese homebuilding sector - drove its
EBITDA margin
down to 11% from 27% a year earlier. Fitch will continue monitor
the company's
expenses as part of our assessment of the company's management
and execution
abilities.
Asset-Light Small Homebuilder: Xinyuan's small holdings of
property development
assets give its creditors less protection in the event of asset
liquidation. Its
land bank in terms of saleable GFA was 2.1 million square metres
at mid-2014,
smaller than that of similarly rated peers. Fitch expects the
company to enlarge
its land bank and expand its business scale substantially in the
next 24 months.
Diversified Funding Channels: The USD109m of equity and
convertible debt it
raised from private equity investor TPG Asia VI SF in September
2013 and an
offshore note issuance soon after shows that the company has
access to
diversified funding sources to accelerate its growth plan in
2014. Fitch
believes it has sufficient liquidity on its balance sheet to
support its growth
and mitigate downside risks.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- No material improvement in contracted sales in 2H14
- net debt/adjusted inventory rising above 35% on a sustained
basis
- changes to its fast turnover model such that contracted
sales/total debt falls
below 1.2x on a sustained basis (End-2013:1.2x)
- SG&A remaining at over 10% of contracted sales.
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- The Outlook may be revised to Stable if the above negative
guidelines are not
met over the next 12 months
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Secondary Analyst
Su Aik Lim
Director
+65 6796 7233
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 5 August 2013 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
