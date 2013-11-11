Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Yaroslavl Region - Rating Action ReportMOSCOW/LONDON, November 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Yaroslavl Region's Outlook to Stable from Positive and affirmed its Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at 'BB', National Long-term Rating at 'AA-(rus)' and Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B'. Yaroslavl Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds (ISIN RU000A0JREC7, RU000A0JSU45 and RU000A0JU0W8) of RUB9.95bn have also been affirmed at 'BB' and 'AA-(rus)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision reflects the following rating drivers and their relative weights: High The region's operating performance deteriorated significantly in 2012 after a track record of double-digit operating margins during 2007-2011. Operating balance declined to 4.4% of operating revenue in 2012 and Fitch forecasts only marginal improvement to 6% in 2013. The deterioration was driven by increasing pressure on operating expenditure as a result of national government decisions to increase public sector salaries and a twofold reduction of current transfers from the federal budget. The pressure is likely to persist in the medium term, unless the region receives additional support in the form of current transfers from the federal government. Fitch expects the region's operating margin to rebound to 8%-10% in 2015, driven by further expansion of the tax base and steady inflow of transfers from the federal budget. Fitch expects the region to continue to post deficit before debt variation in the medium term. The deficit should narrow to 6% of total revenue in 2013 from 8% in 2012 on lower capex. Medium Fitch forecasts the region's direct risk will remain moderate in the medium term, and will stabilise between 40%-45% of current revenue in 2013-2015 (2012: 38.3%). The agency forecasts debt coverage (direct risk to current balance) will gradually improve in 2013 to 10 years after having peaked at 17 years in 2012. However, this will still exceed the region's average maturity profile leaving it exposed to refinancing risk. The region's direct risk maturity profile is stretched until 2032 due to long-term loans from the federal government. However, the region will need to repay 74% of direct risk (RUB14.1bn) in 2014-2016, which comprises mostly one- or two-year bank loans and maturing bonds. Fitch expects the region will refinance the maturing liabilities with issued debt or longer-term bank loans. Yaroslavl region's economy is well-developed with wealth metrics that are in line with the national median. The economy mostly relies on various sectors of the processing industry, which provides a diversified tax base. The administration expects economic growth to decelerate to 2.3% in 2013 from 5.6% yoy in 2012 due to declining demand for industrial goods in domestic and international markets. The administration forecasts Yaroslavl's economy will grow by a moderate 3.5% per year in 2014-2015. The ratings also reflect the following rating drivers: The ratings are constrained by the evolving nature of institutional framework for local and regional governments (LRGs) in Russia. It has a shorter track record of stable development than many of its international peers, which negatively affects the predictability of Russian LRGs' budget policy. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings may be upgraded from a recovery of operating balance to 12%-14% of operating revenue for two straight years and from decrease of refinancing pressure with direct debt servicing at around 100% of operating balance (2012: 164.5%). Conversely, continuous weak operating balance at below 5% of operating revenue leading to an inability to restore debt coverage to below 10 years (2012: 17 years) would result in a downgrade. KEY ASSUMPTIONS - Russia has an evolving institutional framework with the system of intergovernmental relations between federal, regional and local governments still under development. However, Fitch expects Yaroslavl will continue to receive steady flow of transfers from the federation. - Russia's economy will continue to demonstrate modest economic growth. Fitch does not expect dramatic external macroeconomic shocks. - The federal government's budgetary performance will remain sound and will serve as a supporting factor for Yaroslavl region. - Yaroslavl will continue to have access to the domestic financial markets sufficient for refinancing maturing debt. 