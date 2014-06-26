(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has a stable outlook for
mid-tier banks,
according to a report published today, reflecting the sector's
solid liquidity
levels and capital, declining nonperforming assets, and low
credit costs.
These strengths are balanced by Fitch's expectation of declining
earnings,
ongoing home equity risk, and weakening commercial underwriting
standards.
Fitch believes earnings for these banks are near their cyclical
trough. Absent a
rise in short-term rates, Fitch does not expect significant
earnings
improvements among U.S. mid-tier regional banks.
Liquidity profiles for this segment are solid, reflecting strong
deposit
generation and limited lending opportunities outside the
commercial and
industrial loan asset class. Fitch expects liquidity profiles to
remain
relatively unchanged in the near term. In the medium- to
long-term, however,
Fitch anticipates liquidity profiles to weaken somewhat once
loan growth picks
up and Fed monetary policy becomes less conducive to an
expanding money supply.
Fitch expects that all of the mid-tier banks will easily achieve
the Basel III
capital requirements. With most of the mid-tier banks having
tangible common
equity levels of over 7%, maintaining the required 7% Tier 1
common equity
ratios should be comfortably achieved well ahead of 2019 for the
group.
Only five of the mid-tier banks in Fitch's ratings portfolio
have collateralized
loan obligations (CLO) holdings, which are not permissible
investments per the
Volcker Rule. Banks have until 2017 to dispose of these assets
(absent
regulatory relief). A full list of banks with CLO exposure is
provided in the
report.
The full report 'U.S. Banks: Mid-Tier Regional Bank Guide' is
available at
'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
