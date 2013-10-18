(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 18 (Fitch) The recent sharp rise in mortgage
rates and
increases in home prices will slow, but not derail the U.S.
housing recovery,
according to Fitch Ratings in the latest edition of the 'Chalk
Line'. As such,
Fitch projects stable ratings for most issuers within the
homebuilding sector
heading into next year.
'Still low absolute mortgage rates and home prices well below
former highs in
most markets suggest that affordability is still attractive'
said Managing
Director Robert Curran. 'Recent government struggles, negative
equity and
challenging mortgage qualification standards appear to be little
more than
short-term headwinds restraining the housing recovery.'
Fitch is projecting 2013 single-family housing starts to improve
about 17%,
while new home sales increase approximately 20% and existing
home sales grow
8.5%. Fitch also projects total housing starts to expand 16.5%
to 1.1 million in
2014 as single-family starts advance 20% and multi-family volume
gains 9%. New
home sales should improve 20%, while existing home growth should
moderate to 5%.
Fitch will provide a brief recap of the second-quarter 2013 and
comment on the
outlook for the balance of 2013 and 2014 during a teleconference
to be held this
Monday, October 21, at 11:00 a.m. ET (separate press release to
follow).
Fitch's latest 'U.S. Homebuilding: The Chalk Line - Quarterly
Update: Fall 2013'
includes the following key updates and new features:
--Homebuilders' quarterly growth trends and margin statistics
for 2Q'13,
excluding the impact of non-recurring, non-cash real estate
charges, are
provided;
--Liquidity analyses are updated and historical liquidity
profiles are presented
for perspective;
--Recovery ratings are detailed for six single B or lower rated
homebuilding
credits;
--Historical housing costs, affordability and price-to-rent
ratios are
discussed;
--Movers and mobility rates for 2007 and 2011 are compared;
--The Census Bureau's updated population projections, including
forecasts
adjusted for various international migration rates, are
presented and reviewed;
--Builders' idled (mothballed) land concentration is referenced;
--Trends in homebuilder gross margins, excluding impairment and
write-offs and
before interest expense are chronicled;
--Various foreclosure statistics and related data are updated
and a summary of
historical foreclosure filings is presented;
--There are also updated comments on the Fed and interest rates,
government
housing legislation, HAMP, HARP, ARMs, the appraisal process,
AD&C financing,
Chinese drywall litigation, home pricing, Fannie Mae/Freddie
Mac, Dodd-Frank
regulations, household growth trends, FHA, the MBS market,
underwriting
standards, trends in median household income, and surveys about
home ownership;
--Fitch's economic and construction forecasts for 2013 and 2014
have been
updated.
The report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Latest
Research' or by
clicking on the above link.
