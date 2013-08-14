(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 14 (Fitch) Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are
playing a more
significant role in U.S. fixed income markets, particularly the
corporate high
yield segment, according to a Fitch Ratings report.
Although U.S. corporate bond ETF assets total less than 2% of
the U.S. corporate
bond market, their influence on trading activity is relatively
more significant.
Average daily trading volumes (on a weekly basis) for the five
largest
high-yield corporate bond ETFs more than tripled from about $470
million in
early May to more than $1.5 billion in early June.
This ramp-up in trading activity points to the value of ETFs for
investors to
rapidly enter and exit fixed income positions during a period of
market
turbulence. However, Fitch also notes that increased ETF trading
volumes might
also amplify overall bond market volatility, as redemptions of
ETFs can, in
turn, drive selling in the underlying bonds. For context,
Federal Reserve Bank
of New York research indicates that an investor or dealer
liquidation of more
than $250 million in corporate bonds in one day could begin to
adversely affect
corporate bond prices.
The prominence of ETFs within U.S. fixed income markets,
particularly
corporates, has increased with the reductions in dealer
inventories of corporate
bonds. This coincides with new U.S. and global financial
regulations that have
or will increase capital and liquidity requirements on bank
trading activities.
The full report 'Bond ETFs: Rising Influence on High-Yield
Markets' is available
at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Fitch's sample is based on the top
five high yield
and top five investment grade corporate bond ETFs, as determined
by total assets
as of June 28, 2013.
Contact:
Robert Grossman
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0535
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Martin Hansen
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9190
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Bond ETFs: Rising
Influence on
High-Yield Markets
here
