(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 31 (Fitch) Rising U.S. interest rates are expected to have adverse effects on traditional investment managers (IMs), particularly those with meaningful fixed income assets under management (AUM)), according to a Fitch Ratings report published today. These effects could include pressure on investment performance, fund outflows and as a result, reduced management fees. Fitch's base-case interest rate scenario assumes the completion of the Fed's tapering program, strengthening world economic growth over 2014-2016, and a gradual tightening of monetary policy over the next 12 months. Fitch's stress-case scenario involves a sharper hike in interest rates amid weakening or stagnant economic growth, among other factors. Higher interest rates would be particularly impactful for IMs with higher proportions of fixed-income AUM, given some fixed income products' correlation to rate movements. Fitch believes that balanced and diversified product offerings, even within fixed income, would help moderate outflows in a rising rate environment. For example, credit-sensitive fixed income products such as high-yield corporate debt and floating-rate bank loans are able to reset more frequently than other fixed income products. IMs that exhibit active duration management, diversified AUM by asset class and geography, low leverage, and exposure to long-term investors are best positioned to weather a potential rate rise under the base-case scenario. Material increases in exposure to rate-sensitive products, extended durations, or material increases in leverage at the IM level are viewed as negative rating drivers that would be exacerbated under Fitch's interest rate stress scenarios. Fitch has not taken any negative ratings action on IMs over the past 12 months, given the absence of such activities. The full report 'Traditional Investment Managers: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the link. This is part of a series of reports by Fitch looking at interest rate sensitivities across various U.S. analytical sectors. For more information, the report 'U.S. Monetary Policy: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock' is also available on the Fitch website. Contact: Mohak Rao, CFA Director +1-212-908-0559 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall NY, NY 10001 Alastair Sewell, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1147 Fitch Ratings Ltd 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Traditional Investment Managers: Implications of an Interest Rate Shock (AUM Mix and Duration Management -- Keys to Weathering Interest Rate Risk) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.