(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: U.S. Equity REITs here NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) U.S. equity REITs are primed for a stable outlook in 2014, though the likelihood of rising interest rates is an important factor to be watched closely, according to Fitch Ratings in its outlook report for the sector. 'Interest rate increases brought on by stronger economic growth are a definitive positive for REITs,' said Managing Director Steven Marks. 'Conversely, a stagflation scenario of higher rates would almost certainly be a detriment for REITs.' A more gradual increase in interest rates would clearly be preferable for property sectors with longer lease tenors, such as net lease, healthcare, retail, office and, to a lesser extent, industrial. REITs with more fixed-rate debt on their balance sheets would be better positioned to withstand rate increases than those with decidedly more floating-rate debt. Beyond the above, the impact of higher rates is decidedly less clear. The picture is consistent across all property types with respect to outlooks. Fitch is maintaining its stable rating outlook for U.S. multifamily REITs due largely to moderating operating fundamentals and evolving access to capital. The same outlook holds true for office REITs even as property fundamentals have been slow to recover. The rating outlook for U.S. industrial REITs for 2014 remains stable due in large part to the economic backdrop, which is laying the groundwork for improving warehouse performance. The stable outlook is also likely to continue for retail REITs as property fundamentals have recovered quite nicely over the last year. Lastly, the rating outlook for healthcare REITs is stable for 2014. Beneficial long-term demographic trends are helping support demand for space in healthcare properties, which should continue for the foreseeable future. Fitch's '2014 Outlook: U.S. REITs' report is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Steven Marks Managing Director, Head of U.S. REITs +1 212 908-9161 Fitch Ratings, Inc., 33 Whitehall Street, New York, NY 10004 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.