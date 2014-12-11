(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, December 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says Chinese life
insurers'
enhanced risk awareness amid heightened regulatory supervision
and more
stringent capital rules will rein in their investment activities
in 2015.
Chinese life insurers have increased their alternative
investments (such as debt
investment plans, trust schemes, and wealth management products)
in search of
higher yields. This makes their credit profiles more vulnerable
to an economic
downturn as these types of investments are generally illiquid
and highly
concentrated in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.
Alternative
investments accounted for about 5%-15% of surveyed insurers'
assets as of
end-1H14. Fitch believes that life insurers whose premiums are
mainly from
savings-type short-term endowments and universal life policies,
where
policyholders usually demand higher returns, would be more
aggressive in making
alternative investments.
The China Insurance Regulatory Commission has imposed stricter
solvency rules on
the sector, including reducing the admissible asset value of
trust products in
the solvency margin calculation in September 2014. The
second-generation
solvency regime - the China Risk Oriented Solvency System (still
under
calibration) - will apply granular asset risk charges to more
comprehensively
and accurately reflect the risks facing Chinese life insurers
compared with
current solvency rules.
Fitch also expects the new solvency regime to prompt Chinese
life insurers to
manage their capital positions more dynamically. This includes
issuing more
types of capital instruments to strengthen their capital bases
and using
non-traditional reinsurance to reduce required capital. Chinese
life insurers
currently primarily rely on subordinated debt and common equity
for eligible
capital while some insurers have engaged in non-traditional
reinsurance
contracts to improve their capitalisation.
Fitch is maintaining its Rating and Sector Outlooks at Stable
for the Chinese
life insurance sector as it believes that the rated insurers'
resilient market
positions, and adequate capitalisation and external funding
capabilities will
continue to support their steady credit profiles. Continued
earnings volatility
and fierce competition among homogenous products are key rating
constraints.
Chinese life insurers' profitability and capitalisation remain
vulnerable to
potentially unfavourable movements in stock markets and
deterioration in the
quality of fixed-income portfolios in an economic slowdown in
China. The
persistent need for capital to propel business expansion adds an
additional
burden to their solvency. Significantly weakened capitalisation
on a sustained
basis could lead to negative rating action.
China remains an under-penetrated market, particularly in risk
protection,
retirement and healthcare products in light of its ageing
population. Increasing
insurance penetration, which leads to higher underwriting
profits, and less
reliance on volatile investment income, could result in positive
rating action.
The report, "2015 Outlook: China Life Insurers", is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link in this media
release.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Chinese Life Insurance
Life Insurance
here
