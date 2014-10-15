(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Some signs of increasing risk appetite among German auto loan and lease originators have emerged gradually in recent months, Fitch Ratings says. These are relatively minor so far, and have not reached the point where they would weaken the credit quality of German auto ABS deals. We will continue to monitor developments as we analyse future transactions. Two notable trends in the last 12-24 months are an increase in original loan terms to maturity and a fall in the size of down-payments in some originators' loan books. Discussions with captive originators indicate that marketing campaigns by vehicle manufacturers are an important driver of these developments, since they improve affordability for borrowers and can therefore support the continuing revival in car sales. Longer contract terms increase the originator's exposure to customer defaults and the potential gap between defaults and recoveries due to slower amortisation. Decreasing down-payments increase the amount at risk as the customer holds less equity in the vehicle. However, the developments observed so far do not indicate a sharp increase in risk appetite. For German originators whose ABS transactions we rate regularly, typical loan terms have only been extended by 2-3 months, and down-payments have only fallen by 2-3pp and remain typically in the mid-to-high teens. In addition, while the slight increase in terms is seen in originators' overall portfolios, the terms in transaction pools have remained fairly stable. This partly reflects the blend of recently originated and more seasoned loans in portfolios, and we think an increase in terms will become more visible in transaction pools in the coming months. However, selection criteria should limit the extent to which this happens. Other evidence of higher risk appetite, for example regarding originators' exposure to a fall in used car prices, is limited. GMAC Bank has stopped including additional safety margins in its balloon-setting to calculate the balance due at maturity. VW Financial Services has continued to apply residual value forecasts that are slightly more bullish compared to external data providers. But originators' forecasts for future vehicle values, which serve as the basis for balloon payments, have not become significantly more aggressive on average relative to those of independent third-party agencies. If they did, we would incorporate lower expected proceeds from re-marketing of vehicles returned at contract maturity in our default multiples. Where available, average borrower credit scores have not seen major changes, suggesting that while originators are amending the terms under which they will lend, they are not targeting riskier borrowers. Our analysis therefore suggests that the increase in risk appetite among originators is small, and has yet to be felt meaningfully in auto ABS portfolios in Fitch-rated transactions. We will continue to review original terms and down-payments, and if we see a continuation of recent trends, may adjust our default and loss expectations, and/or risk multiples, accordingly. Our analysis encompasses originations by Ford Bank, VW Financial Services, BMW Bank, GMAC Bank, and one non-captive, Santander Consumer Bank, all of whose German transactions we rate regularly. 