(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 19 (Fitch) Roche would probably have enough
headroom to acquire
the outstanding minority stake in Chugai Pharmaceutical without
affecting its
'AA'/Stable rating, depending on the final structure of any
deal, Fitch Ratings
says. We believe the main benefit of a deal, which has been
reported as possible
but not confirmed by either company, is that it would enable
Roche to cut costs
by removing management duplication and improve the efficiency
and coordination
of its research and development operations.
According to press reports, Roche may offer around USD10bn to
buy the nearly 40%
stake in Chugai that it doesn't already own. This would
represent an expansion
of the group's M&A strategy, which has focused on smaller
bolt-on acquisitions,
but it would not be transformational.
An acquisition of this size could be absorbed at the current
rating, given the
group's strong funds from operations of more than CHF14bn a
year. Having paid
down leverage from its large scale acquisition of Genentech,
which followed a
similar path of a strategic partnership first before acquiring
full control in
2009, Roche's financial flexibility has steadily increased,
leading to the
prospect of a net cash position as soon as FY15.
The acquisition could be fully absorbed within the existing
liquidity of the
group. However, if it were to make an offer, we believe Roche
could take out
some dedicated debt financing, given the favourable conditions
and attractive
long-term rates in the debt capital markets.
We highlighted Roche and Sanofi as the two European
pharmaceuticals companies
with the most financial flexibility at their current ratings in
our recent
report Tracking the Implications of M&A on European Pharma. This
report
highlighted a focus on R&D productivity as one of the key
drivers of M&A
activity in the sector, as companies seek to manage the
increasing costs and
risks of bringing new drugs to market.
We believe improved efficiency in R&D could be the main benefit
for Roche from
buying the rest of Chugai. The group has a decentralised R&D
approach with four
core research labs that, at least in part, compete with each
other in
development of drugs. This has led to investor concerns around
overlaps and
inherent cost inefficiencies. Acquiring full control over the
Japanese partner
could therefore enable Roche to gain full control over research
approaches,
review its R&D footprint and drive efficiencies, cutting the
time and cost to
market of new treatments.
Contact:
Frank Orthbandt
Director
Corporates
+44 20 3530 1037
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Tracking the Implications of M&A on European Pharma
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.