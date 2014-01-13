(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, January 13 (Fitch) A successful roll-out of the health
insurance
expansion elements of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) would help
offset the effect
of headwinds to growth and profitability in the for-profit
hospital sector in
2014, according to Fitch Ratings. In its early stages, however,
the
implementation has been fraught with difficulties. There have
been technical
issues with the federal health insurance marketplace website and
confusion about
whether health insurers can reinstate coverage for approximately
five million
individuals under previously cancelled health plans.
The White House reported that about two million people signed up
for coverage in
the health insurance marketplaces through the end of December.
This falls short
of the government's initial goal of 3.3 million enrollees by the
end of 2013.
The weaker than anticipated enrollment could erode the potential
benefits of the
ACA for the hospital industry in 2014, including growth in
patient volumes and
lower levels of uncompensated care.
Most companies in the Fitch-rated group of for-profit hospital
companies posted
weak organic growth in patient volumes in the third-quarter of
2013, with
admissions and adjusted admissions dropping 3% and 0.3%, on
average. Scrutiny of
short-stay admissions by insurers is an ongoing issue depressing
growth. Also,
CMS has reported that Medicare readmission rates dropped in
2012-2013, following
implementation of financial penalties for hospitals with high
readmission rates.
The full report, 'Hospitals' Credit Diagnosis: A Rocky Roll-Out
of the
Affordable Care Act's Insurance Expansion,' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.' The report provides a summary of the
quarterly
operating performance and credit metrics of companies in the
for-profit hospital
sector, including detailed debt and organizational structure
charts.
Contact:
egan Neuburger
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0501
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Bob Kirby, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-3147
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Fitch Affirms Community Health Systems' IDR at 'B+'; Outlook
Negative' Jan.
8, 2014;
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare', Nov. 25, 2013;
--'U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings,
Inc.', Nov. 7, 2013;
--'Fitch Affirms Tenet Healthcare Corp.'s IDR at 'B'; Stable
Outlook' Oct. 2,
2013;
--'Fitch Affirms Universal Health's Ratings at 'BB'; Revises
Outlook to
Positive' Aug. 19, 2013;
--'The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers: Assessing
the Potential
Impact', May 1, 2013;
--'Fitch's High-Yield Healthcare Checkup', Jan. 30, 2013;
--'Corporate Rating Methodology', Aug. 5, 2013.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Hospitals Credit
Diagnosis (A Rocky
Rollout of the Affordable Care Actâ€™s Insurance Expansion)
here
2014 Outlook: U.S. Healthcare â€” Secular Challenges Require a
Compelling Value
Propositihere
U.S. Leveraged Finance Spotlight Series - HCA Holdings, Inc.
here
The Affordable Care Act and Healthcare Providers (Assessing the
Potential
Impact)
here
High-Yield Healthcare Checkup: Comprehensive Analysis of
High-Yield U.S.
Healthcare Companies
here
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.