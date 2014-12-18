(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, December 18 (Fitch) Risks to Russia's economy in
2015 have been
increased by this week's extreme volatility in the rouble and
the sharp rise in
interest rates, Fitch Ratings says.
The Central Bank of Russia's increase in its key rate to 17%
from 10.5% will
deepen the severity of the recession in Russia, while oil prices
present
downside risks. We calculated before the rate increase that if
the oil price
averaged around USD66/b next year (20% below our baseline
forecast of USD83/b)
Russia could experience a real GDP contraction of about 2.8%.
The rouble continued to fall on Tuesday in volatile trading,
before recovering
on Wednesday after the Finance Ministry said it was selling
foreign exchange.
The inflationary impact of recent falls (inflation is heading
towards double
digits) will erode real incomes, further damaging private
consumption and
domestic demand.
If rates have to be kept high or increased to support the
currency at a lower
oil price, the impact could be greater still. The CBR has
estimated that average
oil prices of USD60/b could cause GDP to shrink 4.5%-4.7% in
2015.
The CBR's move suggests the authorities remain committed to
addressing the
rouble's decline via orthodox methods, and Russia's Prime
Minister and Economy
Minister have reiterated that capital controls will not be
introduced. But very
high exchange-rate volatility and possible demand for dollars
from Russian
households or corporates would keep pressure on Russia's policy
framework,
increasing the risk of some kind of capital controls to avert a
currency crisis.
Russia's sovereign and external balance sheets support its
'BBB'/Negative
rating, and public finances continue to benefit from rouble
depreciation, with
the federal government running a budget surplus. International
reserves/M2, a
measure of the economy's ability to cope with capital flight, is
65%-70%
(although this is sensitive to exchange-rate movements), while
international
reserves are around 200% of liquid short-term external
liabilities.
Nevertheless, renewed intervention to support the rouble,
whether directly by
the CBR or via the Finance Ministry, eats into international
reserves, which
have fallen by around USD100bn since end-2013.
We will review Russia's rating in January, in line with our
six-monthly review
cycle.
The CBR announced significant regulatory forbearance for banks
on Wednesday,
allowing them to avoid reflecting market changes in reported
financial metrics
and reducing the risk of covenant breaches in Eurobond and other
funding
agreements.
Measures include a temporary moratorium on mark-to-market
accounting for
securities portfolios; use of average previous-quarter exchange
rates to value
risk-weighted assets; postponement or relaxation of some
restrictions on pricing
of retail loans and deposits; and relaxation of some loan
reserves requirements.
The CBR also said it would provide additional foreign-currency
liquidity
facilities and prepare recapitalisation measures for 2015.
This will limit the impact on reported capital ratios and
liquidity and give
banks some flexibility to pass on costs to borrowers. But it
will mask their
underlying financial position and reduce the usefulness of
financial statements
prepared under Russian accounting standards. Recession, higher
interest rates
and the weaker rouble will lead to marked deterioration in asset
quality and
weaker margins, adding to pressure on Russian bank ratings in
2015. Liquidity
and capital provision also demonstrates the private sector's
likely continued
demands on the sovereign in response to sanctions and a slowing
economy.
The impact on liquidity is the greatest risk for corporates from
a falling
rouble, particularly domestically focussed companies reliant on
dollar funding,
as bank financing becomes scarcer and more expensive. Rising
interest rates will
put pressure on coverage ratio metrics.
Overall, corporates not naturally hedged through hard-currency
revenues have cut
their reliance on foreign-currency funding compared to the
previous big rouble
decline in 2008 and risk varies by sector. For example,
retailers may face
greater risk if they need to pay for some stock at higher prices
pegged to a
foreign currency, and are unable to pass on costs to consumers
as the economy
deteriorates. Regulated industries such as rail and utilities
may be prevented
from increasing tariffs enough to offset rising inflation.
