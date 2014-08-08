(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Royal & Sun Alliance Plc's half-year results, released yesterday, show good progress for the first year of the three-year strategic plan, Fitch Ratings says. But they also indicate that issues remain to be addressed. A key driver for RSA's IFS rating of 'A'/Negative is its ability to restore earnings to a level commensurate with an 'A' rating. We believe some uncertainty still remains about the size of further write-offs, reserve strengthening and the cost reduction programme, despite the significant increase in the company's capital resources resulting from management actions. The timely execution of the strategic plan remains a key risk, although the CEO has a strong record in this regard. Underwriting profits are likely to improve in 2H14 but there is a risk of further significant restructuring costs as the company continues to implement the strategic plan. RSA announced reorganisation costs of GBP117m (including GBP66m of goodwill and intangibles write-offs) at the 1H14 results. The insurer did not rule out further software intangible write-offs as it continues to update its IT systems. More positively, it does not expect further goodwill write-downs. RSA announced further strengthening of prior-year reserves regarding the Irish business, and UK deafness and professional indemnity lines. RSA also alluded to possible further reserve strengthening in 2H14. The Irish business will continue to make losses in 2014 (1H14: GBP64m loss) but we expect it to return to profitability in 2015. The speed with which disposals of non-core businesses have been carried out is positive, as are the sale prices achieved. This has provided a significant boost to RSA's capital position, with GBP591m proceeds from disposals announced. At end-1H14 RSA had booked GBP17m of business disposal gains, with a further GBP309m announced but not yet booked. The company reported an Insurance Groups Directive coverage ratio of 1.9x, which should improve further assuming the company manages to execute the announced disposals. This would increase pro forma coverage to 2.2x, a level more commensurate with RSA's ratings. The rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio and the increased underwriting discipline being shown through significant rate increases in traditionally difficult markets is also positive. These have reduced overall premium volume but should boost future profitability. RSA's ratings continue to reflect the group's strong business franchise in its core markets and also take into account the insurer's ability to maintain modest underwriting profitability, despite the difficulties it has faced in its Irish business in particular. Contact: Graham Coutts Associate Director +44 20 3530 1654 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London, E14 5GN Harish Gohil Managing Director +44 20 3530 1257 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.