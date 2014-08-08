(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Royal & Sun Alliance Plc's half-year
results, released
yesterday, show good progress for the first year of the
three-year strategic
plan, Fitch Ratings says. But they also indicate that issues
remain to be
addressed.
A key driver for RSA's IFS rating of 'A'/Negative is its ability
to restore
earnings to a level commensurate with an 'A' rating. We believe
some uncertainty
still remains about the size of further write-offs, reserve
strengthening and
the cost reduction programme, despite the significant increase
in the company's
capital resources resulting from management actions. The timely
execution of the
strategic plan remains a key risk, although the CEO has a strong
record in this
regard.
Underwriting profits are likely to improve in 2H14 but there is
a risk of
further significant restructuring costs as the company continues
to implement
the strategic plan. RSA announced reorganisation costs of
GBP117m (including
GBP66m of goodwill and intangibles write-offs) at the 1H14
results. The insurer
did not rule out further software intangible write-offs as it
continues to
update its IT systems. More positively, it does not expect
further goodwill
write-downs.
RSA announced further strengthening of prior-year reserves
regarding the Irish
business, and UK deafness and professional indemnity lines. RSA
also alluded to
possible further reserve strengthening in 2H14. The Irish
business will continue
to make losses in 2014 (1H14: GBP64m loss) but we expect it to
return to
profitability in 2015.
The speed with which disposals of non-core businesses have been
carried out is
positive, as are the sale prices achieved. This has provided a
significant boost
to RSA's capital position, with GBP591m proceeds from disposals
announced. At
end-1H14 RSA had booked GBP17m of business disposal gains, with
a further
GBP309m announced but not yet booked. The company reported an
Insurance Groups
Directive coverage ratio of 1.9x, which should improve further
assuming the
company manages to execute the announced disposals. This would
increase pro
forma coverage to 2.2x, a level more commensurate with RSA's
ratings.
The rebalancing of the underwriting portfolio and the increased
underwriting
discipline being shown through significant rate increases in
traditionally
difficult markets is also positive. These have reduced overall
premium volume
but should boost future profitability. RSA's ratings continue to
reflect the
group's strong business franchise in its core markets and also
take into account
the insurer's ability to maintain modest underwriting
profitability, despite the
difficulties it has faced in its Irish business in particular.
