(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) The recent runs on the two largest
domestically owned
Bulgarian banks highlight corporate governance problems at
domestically owned
companies, Fitch Ratings says. Liquidity risks are heightened
for all Bulgarian
banks after two bank runs in quick succession. But domestically
owned banks are
more vulnerable to a loss of depositor confidence because of
their corporate
governance weaknesses.
The IMF's June report on Bulgaria highlighted that efforts to
"reduce corruption
and cronyism, including through independent regulation and
audit, as well as
measures to reinforce the rule of law" were key to economic
growth. Poor
corporate governance, including potential related-party lending,
is incorporated
into the low 'b-' Viability Rating of domestically owned First
Investment Bank
(FIBank).
Political stability would also reduce risks for financial
stability. The
president has announced that he will dissolve parliament on 6
August and call
elections for 5 October, so political uncertainty is likely to
persist in the
near term.
Foreign-owned banks, which make up 70% of the sector, have
better corporate
governance and stronger risk management. They hold large amounts
of customer
deposits, which they have increased in recent years to repay
parent funding, but
are less exposed to a loss of customer confidence and may have
benefitted from
deposit inflows during the turmoil.
The authorities took action quickly to ease the situation at
FIBank, including a
commitment to provide liquidity support to the banking sector.
The actions were
in line with our view that state support for FIBank would be
forthcoming, as
reflected in its 'BB-' rating. The run at FIBank was triggered
by electronic
media messages, rather than credit fundamentals. In addition to
providing
liquidity, the authorities moved swiftly to counter the rumours
concerning the
bank.
Our support-driven rating is based on FIBank's position as the
largest
Bulgarian-owned bank and the second-largest Bulgarian bank by
retail deposits.
We do not rate Corporate Commercial Bank, the first bank to be
affected by a
deposit run and now under special supervision by the Bulgarian
National Bank.
Overall, the Bulgarian banks we rate have solid capitalisation.
The system's
regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 18.2% at end-1Q14, well above the
levels required by
the central bank. We expect capitalisation to remain stable,
with moderate
internal capital generation in line with modest business growth.
The current
problems have more to do with confidence than solvency.
