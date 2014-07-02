(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 02 (Fitch) The recent runs on the two largest domestically owned Bulgarian banks highlight corporate governance problems at domestically owned companies, Fitch Ratings says. Liquidity risks are heightened for all Bulgarian banks after two bank runs in quick succession. But domestically owned banks are more vulnerable to a loss of depositor confidence because of their corporate governance weaknesses. The IMF's June report on Bulgaria highlighted that efforts to "reduce corruption and cronyism, including through independent regulation and audit, as well as measures to reinforce the rule of law" were key to economic growth. Poor corporate governance, including potential related-party lending, is incorporated into the low 'b-' Viability Rating of domestically owned First Investment Bank (FIBank). Political stability would also reduce risks for financial stability. The president has announced that he will dissolve parliament on 6 August and call elections for 5 October, so political uncertainty is likely to persist in the near term. Foreign-owned banks, which make up 70% of the sector, have better corporate governance and stronger risk management. They hold large amounts of customer deposits, which they have increased in recent years to repay parent funding, but are less exposed to a loss of customer confidence and may have benefitted from deposit inflows during the turmoil. The authorities took action quickly to ease the situation at FIBank, including a commitment to provide liquidity support to the banking sector. The actions were in line with our view that state support for FIBank would be forthcoming, as reflected in its 'BB-' rating. The run at FIBank was triggered by electronic media messages, rather than credit fundamentals. In addition to providing liquidity, the authorities moved swiftly to counter the rumours concerning the bank. Our support-driven rating is based on FIBank's position as the largest Bulgarian-owned bank and the second-largest Bulgarian bank by retail deposits. We do not rate Corporate Commercial Bank, the first bank to be affected by a deposit run and now under special supervision by the Bulgarian National Bank. Overall, the Bulgarian banks we rate have solid capitalisation. The system's regulatory Tier 1 ratio was 18.2% at end-1Q14, well above the levels required by the central bank. We expect capitalisation to remain stable, with moderate internal capital generation in line with modest business growth. The current problems have more to do with confidence than solvency. Contact: Banu Cartmell Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1109 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.