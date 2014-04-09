(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
High capital outflows in the first quarter of 2014 highlight a key risk to Russia's economy
and sovereign credit profile, Fitch Ratings says. The figure confirms the acceleration of
capital outflows as a response to the Ukraine crisis and the imposition and possible escalation
of sanctions.
The potential impact of sanctions on Russia's economy and business environment
were the main driver of our revision of the Outlook on Russia's 'BBB' sovereign
rating to Negative last month.
The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) yesterday said that net outflows of private
sector capital were USD50.6bn in the first quarter. This is the highest
quarterly outflow since end-2008, and 2014 outflows are already close to last
year's total of USD59.7bn. Presenting the government's new forecasts yesterday,
Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev predicted that capital outflows would reach
USD100bn in 2014, and that GDP growth could slow to around 0.5% without a
relaxation of Russia's fiscal rule.
We believe the Ukraine crisis is exacerbating a longer-term slowdown in the
Russian economy, which was already experiencing falling investment and
persistent capital outflows. We recently cut our 2014 growth forecast to
slightly below 1%, with downside risks if investment continues to decline at the
same rate as in the first quarter.
Nevertheless, the current account surplus widened to USD27.6bn at end-1Q14 from
USD24.3bn a year earlier, as imports dropped faster than exports following
currency depreciation - consumer confidence appears to be relatively resilient,
unlike business confidence. We have revised up our forecast for the current
account surplus to 1.5% of GDP in 2014, similar to 2013.
The impact of capital outflows on CBR reserves is moderated by increased
refinancing via foreign-currency swaps between Russian banks and the central
bank. Reserves fell 4.6% to USD486bn in the first quarter. Meanwhile,
non-resident holdings of Russian domestic government bonds have only fallen
slightly, to 22.2% of the total at the beginning of March, from 23.9% at the
start of January, according to CBR figures.
The near-term development and final outcome of the Ukraine crisis remain highly
uncertain, but the risk that it will provoke large-scale capital flight is a
vulnerability of the balance of payments. Russia's sovereign rating would be
sensitive to a weakening in the balance of payments that led to a substantial
fall in reserves.