LONDON, September 12 (Fitch) Today's Central Bank of Russia
decision to keep
interest rates on hold highlights the policy challenge facing
the central bank
as it shifts to inflation-targeting while Russia confronts the
twin threats of
weaker growth and possible capital flight, Fitch Ratings says.
The CBR held its main interest rate at 8.0%, after rises in
March, April and
July totalling 250bp. The first rise was in the same month that
the EU and US
began sanctions in response to Crimea's secession referendum.
Monetary tightening has demonstrated the Russian authorities'
commitment to
their policy framework, as has the limited fiscal stimulus,
mostly achieved off
balance sheet by allowing the National Wealth Fund to lend to
infrastructure
projects, and the decision not to modify the fiscal rule. Weak
growth is already
manifest, while net private sector capital outflows decreased in
2Q14 and
capital flight is inherently hard to forecast.
Nevertheless, investor risk aversion towards Russia has put
pressure on the
rouble, which fell to a record low against the dollar after the
EU said extended
sanctions would take effect today. Meanwhile, reserves are down
more than 8%
this year, and inflation remains high - consumer prices rose
7.6% yoy in August,
and the official end-2014 target of 5% is unlikely to be met.
The CBR said rate changes would take into account "economic
development
prospects" and that if inflation expectations remained high and
threatened to
exceed its medium-term target it may continue raising the key
rate.
Inflation will probably remain above target as the CBR adopts a
fully-fledged
inflation-targeting regime, partly due to rouble depreciation
and partly to the
impact of counter-sanctions (the EBRD says the food import ban
could increase
overall Russian CPI inflation by up to 2pp). Comments by
government officials
indicate the risk of political interference in monetary policy
is growing, and
easing in response to prolonged slow growth would test the CBR's
credibility.
But monetary tightening is an additional drag on growth. We have
cut our growth
forecast for 2014 to 0.5%. The protracted nature of the
Ukrainian crisis and the
resulting economic uncertainty means an outright recession is
possible, and
there are downside risks to our forecasts.
Greater exchange rate flexibility has given Russia a more
effective buffer
against volatile oil prices and other external shocks. But the
progressive
flotation of the rouble could further increase inflationary
pressures if
depreciation continues, making higher policy rates necessary to
meet inflation
targets.
Pressures on growth and reserves are reflected in the Negative
Outlook on
Russia's 'BBB' rating, which we affirmed on 25 July. We forecast
further falls
in reserves, to USD400bn by end-2015, assuming no improvement in
external
borrowing conditions. This would be the lowest level since
mid-2009 but still
represents a large buffer.
Russia's strong balance sheet remains a key rating support, and
government
finances are a strength. Rouble depreciation coupled with
higher-than-expected
oil prices and production has improved fiscal performance in
2014, enabling the
authorities to project a federal government surplus
(consolidated general
government debt, including the regions, will run a deficit).
Russia's sovereign credit profile was among the topics discussed
at Fitch's
Global Sovereign Conference in London on Thursday. Analysts'
presentations are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
