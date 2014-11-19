(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 19 (Fitch) The interest-rate caps for Russian
retail loans
issued after January 2015 will be negative for consumer finance
banks in the
long term, although the immediate effect on margins is likely to
be limited,
Fitch Ratings says. As the rate caps become progressively more
of a constraint,
pressure on already weak profitability could force the
specialised retail banks
to alter their business models.
The immediate effect of the rate caps is likely to be muted
because many banks
have already reduced their issuance of expensive loans following
the
introduction of prohibitive risk weights on high-margin
unsecured loans in 2013.
Also, the new caps only apply to originations from 2015, so it
will take time to
hit margins as the back book is likely to reprice slowly given
sluggish growth
and more cautious underwriting.
In the long term, credit card lenders are likely to be most
affected since they
have a large proportion of very high margin loans that are above
the 35% maximum
all-in-interest rate (APR) allowed under the new rules. Among
the banks we rate,
the level of loans issued above this cap is particularly high at
Tinkoff (47% of
September issuance) and Russian Standard (53% based on latest
available January
data). The actual APR cap will depend on the credit card limit
and ranges from
30% to 35%, excluding premium cards (not a typical consumer
finance product).
Banks focused on general purpose retail loans have a lower share
of high-margin
loans, so appear less vulnerable to the new cap. We estimate
Home Credit &
Finance and Orient Express originated a modest 18% of loans with
APRs above 35%
in September, while Sovcombank only had 14%. These levels should
be manageable,
especially since the cap will range from 29% to 47% for general
purpose retail
loans, depending on size and tenor.
Point-of-sales loans (instalment loans made at retail shops)
have higher maximum
rates of 43%-55% for loans less than RUB30,000 (USD639). For
loans between
RUB30,000 and RUB100,000 the rates vary from 37%-42%. OTP bank,
which focuses on
smaller-ticket POS lending, had 19% of new loans issued above a
45% rate in
September.
Banks could adapt their business models to offset some of the
margin squeeze by
focusing on smaller loans, where APRs can be higher. Credit card
lenders usually
increase limits gradually and we believe in such cases, the
maximum rate the
banks can charge will depend only on the smaller initial limit.
Banks could also
provide general purpose cash loans in tranches, so that the
maximum APR for each
tranche is higher.
Nevertheless, the rate caps are another constraint for
specialised retail
lenders in Russia, and some may need to adjust their business
models by focusing
on lower-risk, lower-return clients, or they could also shift
some lending to
their less-regulated captive microfinance companies. The sector
faces strong
pressure on asset quality, profitability and (in some cases)
capital from
increased consumer leverage, seasoning loan books, a weaker
economy and greater
regulatory scrutiny, so the sector outlook is negative.
The Central Bank of Russia announced the maximum APRs allowed
for retail loans
on 14 November. The rate caps vary depending on loan type, size
and tenor and
are set at 30% above average market rates. Maximum allowed rates
will be updated
each quarter.
