(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Sanctions Negative, But Ratings Unaffected For Now here LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) US sanctions against specific Russian companies are negative, but not an immediate threat to bank and corporate ratings. Fitch Ratings today published a report analysing the impact of additional sanctions on banks, corporates and the sovereign. The additional sanctions are an indication of the willingness to tighten sanctions and may increase downside risk to growth. We lowered our growth forecast in June for Russia to 0.5% in 2014 and 1.5% in 2015, mainly due to the impact of US and EU sanctions and rouble depreciation. We also revised the Outlook on Russia's 'BBB' sovereign rating to Negative from Stable in March in anticipation of the impact of the sanctions announced that month. The new sanctions could cause a fresh spike in investor risk aversion, which may limit many companies' access to global bond markets. While Russian banks have the firepower to refinance part of corporates' foreign debt repayments, this may place banks' already constrained capital under pressure. Nevertheless, the Russian government has substantial flexibility to support both banks and corporates with its formidable balance sheet. The report also details why US economic sanctions targeted against specific Russian banks and companies announced yesterday will not have an immediate effect on the ratings of Vnesheconombank, (BBB/Negative), Gazprombank (BBB-/Negative), OAO Novatek (BBB-/Stable) or their subsidiaries. It goes on to evaluate the long-term impact of sanctions. The full report "Russian Sanctions Negative, But Ratings Unaffected For Now" is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the above link. Contact: Alex Griffiths Managing Director Corporates +44 203 530 1709 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Watson Managing Director Financial Institutions +7 495 956 9901 Charles Seville Director Sovereign +44 20 3530 1048 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.