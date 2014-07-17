(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Russian Sanctions Negative, But
Ratings
Unaffected For Now
here
LONDON, July 17 (Fitch) US sanctions against specific Russian
companies are
negative, but not an immediate threat to bank and corporate
ratings. Fitch
Ratings today published a report analysing the impact of
additional sanctions on
banks, corporates and the sovereign.
The additional sanctions are an indication of the willingness to
tighten
sanctions and may increase downside risk to growth. We lowered
our growth
forecast in June for Russia to 0.5% in 2014 and 1.5% in 2015,
mainly due to the
impact of US and EU sanctions and rouble depreciation. We also
revised the
Outlook on Russia's 'BBB' sovereign rating to Negative from
Stable in March in
anticipation of the impact of the sanctions announced that
month.
The new sanctions could cause a fresh spike in investor risk
aversion, which may
limit many companies' access to global bond markets. While
Russian banks have
the firepower to refinance part of corporates' foreign debt
repayments, this may
place banks' already constrained capital under pressure.
Nevertheless, the
Russian government has substantial flexibility to support both
banks and
corporates with its formidable balance sheet.
The report also details why US economic sanctions targeted
against specific
Russian banks and companies announced yesterday will not have an
immediate
effect on the ratings of Vnesheconombank, (BBB/Negative),
Gazprombank
(BBB-/Negative), OAO Novatek (BBB-/Stable) or their
subsidiaries. It goes on to
evaluate the long-term impact of sanctions.
The full report "Russian Sanctions Negative, But Ratings
Unaffected For Now" is
available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the above
link.
