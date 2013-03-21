(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) The resolution of banks in
Cyprus through a
customer deposit levy or some form of burden sharing involving
creditors of
troubled banks would be unlikely to result in material losses
for Russian banks,
Fitch Ratings says. The risks of a deposit levy appear to be
receding according
to press reports on Thursday, but the situation remains highly
uncertain.
Where Russian banks have deposit-taking subsidiaries or branches
in Cyprus, our
base case is that the banks' customers would suffer the majority
of losses if a
deposit tax or levy is imposed. There is some risk that Russian
banks would need
to, or choose to, absorb some losses, for example where they
have advised
clients to place money in Cyprus entities, or where deposits
represent indirect
intragroup funding from the parent. However, Fitch would expect
any such losses
to be small relative to the equity of the banks affected.
VTB is the only Russian bank with a subsidiary in Cyprus,
Russian Commercial
Bank Cyprus (RCBC). At end-2011, RCBC had USD3bn of customer
deposits. Assuming
these remained the same and were taxed at the highest rumoured
rate of 15%, the
levy would be equal to only 2% of VTB's equity. We would not
expect most of this
to represent losses for the bank. VTB has announced that its
potential losses
would be limited to tens of millions of euros, probably related
to placements of
VTB's non-banking subsidiaries with RCBC.
Promsvyazbank (PSB) is the only rated Russian bank with a branch
in Cyprus. As
with VTB, we would not expect losses, if any, as a result of a
deposit levy, to
be material for PSB.
Losses could also arise if Russian banks' non-bank Cypriot
subsidiaries or
related entities - brokerage or other associated companies -
have placed cash in
Cypriot banks. However, brokers usually make settlements though
highly rated
foreign banks, so we view the risk of them having significant
deposits in local
banks as low. Where SPVs are set up for Eurobond issuance, they
do not typically
use local bank accounts, so servicing of these bonds would be
unlikely to be
affected if capital controls are introduced in Cyprus.
Unless interbank deposits are subject to a levy, we believe
risks from
placements of Russian banks in Cypriot banks are limited. The
bulk of these are
likely to be related to VTB's funding of RCBC. VTB has indicated
that RCBC has a
balance sheet of EUR14bn, and we believe most of this is
financed by the parent.
At end-2012, total placements of non-EU banks with Cypriot banks
were EUR12.8bn.
Under a haircut scenario, there is likely to be limited direct
risk from Russian
banks' loans to Cyprus-domiciled entities, as most of these
represent exposures
to subsidiaries of Russian (or other non-Cypriot) corporate
groups, and have
some form of credit enhancement (guarantees or collateral) from
non-Cypriot
group entities. Some of these borrowers may have deposits with
local banks, but
any losses would be borne by these clients. Banks' risks only
potentially
increase if such losses materially reduced borrowers' debt
service capacity. We
believe this is unlikely as such entities typically do not hold
a large
proportion of group liquidity on deposit at Cypriot banks, and
the levies so far
discussed still do not represent sufficiently severe haircuts to
undermine
borrowers' creditworthiness.
Russian banks could face significant operational risks and
challenges if the
Cypriot crisis is prolonged and brokerage and trading
counterparties become
reluctant to trade with Cyprus-domiciled entities. However, we
would not expect
the costs of any required restructuring of trading/brokerage
businesses to have
a substantial impact on the overall performance of any banks
affected. Based on
statements today from Russian state-owned banks, we also
currently view as
unlikely a takeover by them of any of the troubled Cypriot
banks.
