LONDON, November 07 (Fitch) The decision by the Central Bank of
Russia (CBR) to
limit its currency market intervention should ease immediate
pressure on
reserves and counteract the negative fiscal impact of lower oil
prices, Fitch
Ratings says. However, pressure on reserves is unlikely to abate
fully, and
falling oil prices and higher interest rates present risks to
growth.
The CBR said on Wednesday that it would widen the rouble's
exchange-rate
corridor and limit its daily interventions to a maximum of
USD350m. This
followed last week's 150bp increase in the main interest rate,
to 9.5%.
Accelerated transition to a floating exchange rate should put a
brake on reserve
depletion (the CBR said on Thursday that reserves had fallen by
a further
USD10.5bn to USD428.6bn in the week to 31 October) and reduce
the risk of a
self-fulfilling currency crisis. The sharp decline in
international reserves has
been partially offset by comparable declines in external debt.
CBR statistics
showed Russia's gross external debt fell by USD52.7bn in the
third quarter to
USD678.4bn. Deleveraging on this scale implies that Russia's net
external
creditor position is eroding less quickly than headline reserve
numbers would
suggest.
The move toward greater exchange-rate flexibility is in line
with the CBR's aim
of a freely-floating rouble in 2015, which should cushion public
finances
against falling oil prices and other external shocks. With last
week's
interest-rate hike, it represents a reassertion of the CBR's
credibility in the
face of political pressure (the Economics Ministry has said
monetary policy
should be more supportive of growth) and a strengthening of the
monetary policy
framework.
Russia retains strong sovereign and external balance sheets,
which Fitch views
as key supports for its 'BBB/Negative' rating. However, the fall
in
international reserves has exceeded our expectations (we had
forecast reserves
of USD450bn at end-2014) and they currently stand at their
lowest level since
October 2009. The Reserve Fund, the main fiscal buffer, stood
at around USD90bn
in October, or 5.4% of GDP, around half its level at the end of
2008, when
Russia last faced a terms-of-trade shock on this scale.
It is not clear whether the 150bp rate hike will also help to
stem the decline
in international reserves, as outflows may be driven by larger
concerns about
economic and geopolitical risks. It remains to be seen whether
further monetary
tightening will be needed to stabilise the rouble and restore
confidence in the
CBR's end-2015 inflation target of 4.5%. Although Russia ran a
current account
surplus of 3% of GDP in 3Q14, external debt repayments of
USD134bn between
November 2014 and end-2015 will be closer to 8% of GDP. The
rouble fell to a new
record low against the dollar on Friday presaging further
increases in
inflation; consumer prices rose 8.3% in October.
The impact of sanctions and rouble depreciation prompted us to
lower our growth
forecast for Russia to 0.3% in 2014 and 1% in 2015 in September.
A sustained
decline in oil prices would hurt confidence and growth, further
testing the
country's policy framework.
