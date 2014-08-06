(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW, August 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that the evolving
institutional framework for Russia's local and regional
governments (LRGs)
remains a constraint on their credit quality. The major
challenge comes from
frequent changes of expenditure responsibilities and tax-sharing
allocation
across tiers of governments, which limits LRGs' medium- and
long-term budgeting,
investment and debt planning.
The fiscal autonomy and financial self-sustainability of Russian
LRGs is limited
by the significant concentration of tax-setting authority at the
federal level.
Strategic decisions on major economic and financial issues are
influenced by the
upper levels of government. Furthermore, the regions' tax
proceeds are mostly
income-based and subject to economic cycles and are therefore
often volatile.
Continuous reallocation of responsibilities among federal,
regional and local
governments, as well as imposing on LRGs' budgets with
additional expenditure
during 2013-2014, has had a negative impact on LRGs' credit
strength. This
underlines the overall weakness and evolving nature of the
Russian institutional
framework.
The deterioration of Russian LRGs' budgetary performance in 2013
and 1H14 was
reflected in widening deficits and increased debt that was
largely driven by new
spending obligations imposed by the federal government. The
social-oriented
presidential decree published in May 2012 was aimed, among
others, at increasing
the salaries of teachers and medical personnel to align them
with the average
regional salary. Being the decision at the federal level this
additional
spending responsibility was imposed on regional governments
without adequate
financial compensation from the federal government.
Moderate debt by international standards, albeit growing,
remains the supportive
factor for LRGs' credit ratings. Russian legislation imposes
strict limits on
total debt and annual interest payments. Furthermore,
limitations on external
borrowing minimise foreign exchange risk. LRGs' debt management,
however, lacks
sophistication, and high reliance on short-term bank loans
causes high
refinancing pressure, especially during periods of tension in
financial markets.
Russian LRGs focus on a cash-based approach in their budget
accounting practices
in contrast to most international peers, which use accrual
accounting. The
national budgetary regulation does not segregate operating and
capital
revenue/expenditure, complicating the analysis of LRGs'
operating performance
and investment needs.
The special report, entitled 'Institutional Framework for
Russian Subnationals',
is one of a series of Fitch reports examining the institutional
frameworks for
subnationals in various countries which are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
