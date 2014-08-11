(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MOSCOW/LONDON, August 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says a record
number of claims on
insurance policies covering financial risks at Russian travel
agents in
July-August 2014 highlights the risk insurers undertake by
covering bankruptcy
risks. While total claims are manageable at the sector level,
they may erode the
capital of a few small, less disciplined insurers.
The follow-up discussion in the local insurance sector has been
focused on the
need to raise supervisory standards in the tourism industry. But
Fitch believes
that Russian insurers could benefit if they also undertake a
broader review of
their underwriting approach to financial risks and, in
particular, bankruptcy
coverage. This is because such coverage does not generally fall
within the usual
non-life portfolios.
In Russia this type of coverage is driven mainly by demand that
arose after
government licensing for a number of industries was recently
replaced by
self-regulation. A liability policy, which in effect covers
financial risks
including bankruptcy, has become a barrier to entry for
self-regulating
associations and can only be substituted with a bank guarantee,
which tends to
be more expensive for members (i.e. travel agents) of the
associations.
Fitch highlights the complex nature of this line of insurance
business,
including a number of challenges, some of which are general and
some which are
specific to the Russian market. The general challenges include a
high
probability of maximum loss in the event of a claim, significant
contagion risks
within some industries, and limited availability of reinsurance
protection of an
acceptable quality. The Russia-specific challenges include
nascent
self-regulation standards in the covered industries,
insufficiently strong legal
basis for policyholders to defend themselves against being
declared bankrupt,
and the complexity of risk assessment due to weak fair
representation standards.
