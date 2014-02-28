(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Feb 28 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
South African banks are resilient enough to
withstand pressure on the rand, which has fallen 17% against the dollar over the
last 12 months, Fitch Ratings says. But depreciation is likely to hurt South
African banks' asset quality to the extent that it leads to higher interest
rates or inflation and lower real wages, which impair the debt service capacity
of borrowers.
The banking sector has limited exposure to foreign-currency loans and funding.
Currency depreciation on its own is therefore unlikely to lead to rating
downgrades. Banks' exposures are predominantly domestic and in rand, despite
four of the five major banks pursuing a broader African strategy. Standard Bank
Group and Barclays Africa Group have greater geographical reach at the moment,
but even so, we estimate non-domestic and foreign currency loans are moderate at
between 15% and 20%.
Foreign funding in the sector is low at the domestic bank level. Regulatory
filings show that the proportion of foreign-currency funding was below 10% of
total liabilities at end-2013 at the five largest banks - Standard Bank, Absa,
FirstRand, Nedbank and Investec. Banks are mostly funded by customer deposits,
which make up around 70% of total funding. Although there is reliance on
deposits from financial corporates, including money market and pension funds,
this funding is in turn underpinned by a retail deposit base. Refinancing risks
are manageable especially because the closed rand system mitigates potential
outflows so there is a deep local bond market and banks hold solid cushions of
liquid assets.
Significant direct FX losses are unlikely as a result of rand devaluation
because of generally small open positions. By local regulation, banks cannot
hold net foreign-currency positions greater than 25% of equity, and banks are
typically well below this limit.
However, policy interest rates rose by 50bp in January. Higher interest rates
and weaker capital inflows could reduce economic growth; while higher inflation
from a weaker rand not matched by wage increases will reduce the affordability
of debt repayments which could weaken banks' asset quality. This could reverse
the trends in bad debt, which have improved steadily since 2010. That said, a
fall in real wages could improve competiveness and profitability, potentially
supporting growth.
If the secondary effects of a weaker rand leads to a material weakening of asset
quality and long-term earnings, this could put pressure on the standalone credit
profiles of major South African banks, especially if capital levels appropriate
for the operating environment are not maintained.
This week's budget highlights that the government is seeking to steer a course
between fiscal consolidation and supporting the subdued economy. While sluggish
growth remains a challenge - the National Treasury revised its 2014 GDP growth
forecast in the budget to 2.7% from 3% - we still expect non-performing loan
ratios to remain between 3.5% and 5% in the longer term.