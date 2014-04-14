(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, April 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings considers
Banco Santander
Brasil's acquisition of the remainder of Get/Net as Neutral to
the bank's
ratings.
Banco Santander Brasil S.A. (SanBrasil - Long-Term Foreign
Currency IDR rated
'BBB'; National Long-Term Rating 'AAA(bra)' by Fitch) announced
on April 7th an
agreement to, after several steps, acquire the remaining 50%
portion that it
does not already own of Brazilian credit card processor GetNet
Tecnologia SA
(GetNet) for about 1.1 billion reais (SanBrasil total equity of
BRL 64 billion).
The merchant acquiring business, known locally as 'Adquirencia',
mainly consists
of the processing of credit and debit card payments for
merchants, acquiring
operations, and the processing of operations of receivables
related to those
acquiring operations. Last year SanBrasil had stated its goal of
increasing
shares of GetNet. Although, in the short term this acquisition
is expected to
have a neutral impact on the ratings, the bank's growth in this
business bodes
well for SanBrasil's income diversification in the medium term,
as this is a
profitable business with synergies with its retail and
commercial banking
franchises.
SanBrasil currently holds an approximately six percent market
share of the
merchant acquiring business in Brasil. Management expects to
grow this business
at a greater pace during the second half of 2014 following the
completion of
this acquisition. Fitch expects SanBrasil to be able to grow its
market share as
it continues to invest in this business segment even though it
will face
significant competition from other large, experienced domestic
players. Several
of these competitors also have significant ownership in credit
card processing
companies such as REDE and CIELO. Combined, these two companies
already have a
market share of nearly 90%. In addition, recent regulatory
changes in the credit
card industry are expected to dismantle various exclusivity
arrangements of some
major competitors which may enable SanBrasil to further increase
its penetration
with coveted high volume merchants; however, certain fees such
as POS terminal
rental fees may become pressured resulting in lower revenues for
this business,
affecting not only its competitors, but also SanBrasil.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.