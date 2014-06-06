(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 06 (Fitch) Banco Santander Chile's (BSC) ratings
are not affected
by the recent upgrade of its parent, Banco Santander
(Santander), according to
Fitch Ratings. (For additional details, see 'Fitch Upgrades
Santander and BBVA
to A-; Outlook Stable', dated May 29 2014 and available at
www.fitchratings.com.) BSC's ratings are based on its 'a+'
Viability Rating
(VR), which is higher than that of its parent. A complete list
of BSC's ratings
is included at the end of this press release.
On June 5, Fitch reviewed the ratings of some Latin American
subsidiaries of
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) and Banco Santander
following the upgrade
of the two Spanish banks, which followed a similar rating action
on the
Sovereign.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BSC's IDRs are driven by its 'a+' VR and do not factor in any
extraordinary
support from its parent, although it remains a strategically
important
subsidiary for Santander.
BSC's VR and IDRs reflect its market-leadership position and its
strong
franchise within Chile, whose economy continues to be positive
for banks. The
ratings also reflect the bank's healthy asset quality, adequate
profitability,
albeit pressured in the last two years, adequate funding capital
position and
independent management.
BSC is self-funded and its liquidity benefits from a sizeable,
historically
stable, and well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition,
BSC has
significantly reduced refinancing risk and exposure to more
price-sensitive
institutional deposits by growing core deposits and building a
liquidity cushion
while maintaining access to capital markets.
BSC's stand-alone capital is adequate for its rating category
and operating
environment, its liquidity position is strong, while its
exposure to the
Santander group is negligible and constrained by stringent local
regulations.
BSC's Support rating (SR) and SRF of '1' and 'A-', respectively,
reflect the
fact that, as the second largest bank in Chile, Fitch considers
there to be an
extremely high probability that the Chilean government (Fitch
Foreign and Local
Currency IDRs 'A+'/'AA-'; Outlook Stable) will provide support,
should it be
required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Rating Outlooks on BSC's Long-term IDRs are Stable. Downward
pressure for
BSC's VR and IDRs could arise from sustained pressure on its
profitability
stemming from a rise in loan loss provisions or from markedly
lower liquidity or
capitalization. More specifically, BSC's VR could be downgraded
if its ROAA
consistently remains below 1.3%, its Fitch Core Capital to
Weighted Assets ratio
falls and is maintained below 9%, together with asset quality
deterioration
and/or if the liquidity cushion reduces below the level
considered adequate by
Fitch. There is limited upside potential in the near future for
BSC's VR.
BSC's SR or SRF could only be affected by a downgrade of Chile's
sovereign IDRs,
which is considered unlikely at the present time.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012).
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
