(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, April 04 (Fitch) The worst effects of the liquidity
crunch that hit the
Saudi Arabian banking sector in 2016 have passed, following a
drive by federal
authorities to inject and support system liquidity, Fitch
Ratings says. The
banks came through the period largely unscathed, with liquidity
coverage ratios
recovering and capital strength intact despite a dip in
earnings. However, we
expect profitability to continue declining in 2017, reflecting
rising impairment
charges and funding costs.
Our analysis shows that liquidity metrics have recovered at
banks that have
reported their 2016 results. The average liquidity coverage
ratio improved to
204% by end-2016, down just one percentage point yoy, having
dropped to 156% at
end-September 2016. The volatility of liquidity ratios
highlights the
concentration risk in many banks' funding.
The improvement was driven by the injection of SAR20 billion
(USD5.3 billion) of
public-sector deposits into the sector in October 2016 and the
introduction of
seven- and 28-day repo facilities by the Saudi Arabian Monetary
Authority
(SAMA). These repo facilities significantly improve the sector's
liquidity
prospects and SAMA's relaxation of the maximum loans/funding
ratio to 90% from
85% in February 2016 also alleviates some pressure. Liquidity
was further
boosted in 4Q16 when borrowers in the contracting sector
received an estimated
SAR75 billion of overdue payments from the government, allowing
them to service
their obligations to the banks.
For the first time since the global financial crisis, the
sector's net income
was down, by 5% to SAR41 billion, driven by the liquidity crunch
and a rise in
impairment charges, as lower oil prices take their toll on the
wider economy and
reduce government spending. Saudi banks are highly reliant on
large deposits
from the public sector and falling oil prices triggered the
withdrawal of
liquidity by various federal bodies and government-owned
enterprises. Funding
costs more than doubled in 2016 as banks became more reliant on
the interbank
market and sourced liquidity from more expensive term deposits
and by selling
liquid assets. We expect funding costs to continue rising in
2017, particularly
as the Saudi policy rate is likely to rise.
Non-performing loan (NPL) ratios for the Saudi banking sector
are still low by
regional and global standards, rising only marginally by
end-2016 to 1.2%
(end-2015: 1.1%). However, tightening sector liquidity has
affected borrowers'
ability to service their debt. Several banks provided
significant specific and
general provisions against their loan books in 4Q16, reflecting
the more
challenging credit environment. Loan impairment charges (LICs)
rose on average
to 62bp of gross loans in 2016 compared with 40bp in 2015,
eroding 22% of
pre-impairment operating profit. Given the low base and the lag
effect, we
expect NPLs and LICs to rise further, albeit at a modest pace.
Impairment charges on debt securities (due to rising government
bond yields) and
equity securities (due to weak stock market performance) also
affected earnings.
Despite the pressure on earnings, the main Saudi banks are still
profitable by
international standards, with an average return on assets of
1.7% in 2016 (2015:
1.9%). This reflects low, albeit rising, impairment charges and
funding costs,
and the banks' emphasis on cost control.
Capital positions remain strong, with restrained growth in loan
portfolios (just
2%) compensating for a 28% fall in internal capital generation
and the average
Fitch Core Capital ratio rising more than one percentage point
to 16.9%.
