(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) A potential doubling of the interest
rate on federally
subsidized student loans, set to go into effect on July 1, could
open up new
opportunities for private lenders to fill financing gaps,
according to Fitch.
While the rate increase can be avoided if Congress acts to
extend the current
3.4% rate for subsidized Stafford loans offered to student
borrowers with
financial need, failure to reach agreement may stimulate
additional demand for
private loans, as private lenders are able to compete head-on
with a 6.8%
Stafford rate.
Due to the rising level of concern over student loan asset
quality and the
potential headline risk of any additional increases in student
borrowing costs,
some form of congressional compromise appears likely before the
July deadline. A
rate reset would raise additional concerns over the
affordability of higher
education and the mounting student debt load.
Still, the House and Senate remain divided on the issue.
Should the subsidized Stafford rate increase to 6.8%, rates on
private loans
offered by large lenders, such as SLM Corporation and Discover
Financial
Services, could become much more competitive, even with the lack
of interest
accruals on subsidized Stafford loans for students still in
school.
Fixed-rate loans for undergraduates start at a 5.74% annual
percentage rate
(APR) at SLM and a 6.79% APR at Discover. Their variable rates
start at 2.25%
APR and 3.25%, respectively. Additionally, neither lender
charges origination
fees, while the federal Stafford loan comes with an origination
fee equal to 1%
of the loan amount. Still, repayment options can differ and must
be considered
by students and parents when arranging education funding.
Either way, we expect the supply-demand imbalance to remain
favorable for large
private lenders over the near term, as private-sector
competition diminishes and
the government focuses on cost-cutting initiatives to narrow the
federal
deficit.
An example of federal restraint can be seen in the White House
budget for fiscal
year 2014, which does not call for any increase in Pell grants
to students.
According to the College Board, Pell grants had grown by 172%
(in constant 2011
dollars) over the last decade. We believe declines in federal
funding, along
with increases in tuition and enrollment, will support increased
demand for
private student loans in coming years.
Contact:
Meghan Neenan, CFA
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-9121
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.