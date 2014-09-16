(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Low investment returns and the
search for yield
have increased the long-term risks for reinsurance companies and
will contribute
to falling prices and weaker profitability in 2015 and beyond,
Fitch Ratings
says.
Low interest rates will put pressure on earnings for all
reinsurers in 2015 due
to the impact on investment returns. But the secondary impact of
low rates - the
rapid growth of alternative reinsurance as other investors
search for better
yields - is a greater long-term threat because of the
potentially permanent
erosion of profit margins for reinsurance products.
Alternative reinsurance providers are likely to remain a
permanent fixture in
the industry, even when low interest rates and low catastrophe
losses that
fostered their growth come to an end. The scale of the impact on
traditional
reinsurers will depend in part on whether alternative providers
remain focused
on property catastrophe or are able to successfully expand into
casualty risk.
The rapid inflow of alternative capital and the wide variety of
vehicles used to
provide reinsurance highlight that capital market alternatives
have gained
acceptance among primary insurers. Traditional reinsurers are
also increasingly
using non-traditional reinsurance to manage their own exposure,
or as an
additional source of fee income. These benefits however, are
outweighed by
increased competition and pressure on prices.
The two events that would cause the greatest disruption to the
alternative
market would be an increase in broader investment market yields
or a major
catastrophe loss event. Higher yields could make other asset
classes relatively
more attractive for investors, while a big loss event could
increase the
perceived risk, especially as catastrophe losses have been
benign in recent
years.
However, we believe a significant portion of capital market
funds will remain in
the sector permanently, given the portfolio diversification
available and the
lack of correlation between catastrophe risk and other
investment risks.
The inflow of capital has so far been almost exclusively into
property
catastrophe exposure, particularly in the US, due to the better
modelling of
this risk and the fixed timeframe for which investors are
exposed. But we expect
the amount of alternative capital allocated to casualty
reinsurance to grow,
especially following the formation of Watford Re, which writes
professional
liability, workers' compensation and other casualty reinsurance
business.
Whether or not casualty reinsurance will establish itself as a
permanent part of
the alternative market is unclear, especially as the pool of
investors is
limited to those that will take on long-tail, un-modelled risks.
But if it does,
this would push down casualty reinsurance prices, which have so
far been much
more resilient than prices in property reinsurance.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2015 Outlook: Global Reinsurance
here
Alternative Reinsurance 2014 Market Update (Structural Market
Change Pressuring
Traditional Reinsurers)
here
