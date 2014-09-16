(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, September 16 (Fitch) Low investment returns and the search for yield have increased the long-term risks for reinsurance companies and will contribute to falling prices and weaker profitability in 2015 and beyond, Fitch Ratings says. Low interest rates will put pressure on earnings for all reinsurers in 2015 due to the impact on investment returns. But the secondary impact of low rates - the rapid growth of alternative reinsurance as other investors search for better yields - is a greater long-term threat because of the potentially permanent erosion of profit margins for reinsurance products. Alternative reinsurance providers are likely to remain a permanent fixture in the industry, even when low interest rates and low catastrophe losses that fostered their growth come to an end. The scale of the impact on traditional reinsurers will depend in part on whether alternative providers remain focused on property catastrophe or are able to successfully expand into casualty risk. The rapid inflow of alternative capital and the wide variety of vehicles used to provide reinsurance highlight that capital market alternatives have gained acceptance among primary insurers. Traditional reinsurers are also increasingly using non-traditional reinsurance to manage their own exposure, or as an additional source of fee income. These benefits however, are outweighed by increased competition and pressure on prices. The two events that would cause the greatest disruption to the alternative market would be an increase in broader investment market yields or a major catastrophe loss event. Higher yields could make other asset classes relatively more attractive for investors, while a big loss event could increase the perceived risk, especially as catastrophe losses have been benign in recent years. However, we believe a significant portion of capital market funds will remain in the sector permanently, given the portfolio diversification available and the lack of correlation between catastrophe risk and other investment risks. The inflow of capital has so far been almost exclusively into property catastrophe exposure, particularly in the US, due to the better modelling of this risk and the fixed timeframe for which investors are exposed. But we expect the amount of alternative capital allocated to casualty reinsurance to grow, especially following the formation of Watford Re, which writes professional liability, workers' compensation and other casualty reinsurance business. Whether or not casualty reinsurance will establish itself as a permanent part of the alternative market is unclear, especially as the pool of investors is limited to those that will take on long-tail, un-modelled risks. But if it does, this would push down casualty reinsurance prices, which have so far been much more resilient than prices in property reinsurance. Contact: Martyn Street Senior Director Insurance +44 20 3530 1211 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Brian Schneider Senior Director Insurance +1 312 606 2321 Simon Kennedy Director Corporates +44 20 3530 1387 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: 2015 Outlook: Global Reinsurance here Alternative Reinsurance 2014 Market Update (Structural Market Change Pressuring Traditional Reinsurers) here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.