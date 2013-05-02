(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agenc

Fitch Ratings has published a sector-specific special report describing the credit factors the agency uses to analyse the European life insurance sector.

These sector-specific credit factors supplement the global master criteria 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 11 January 2013 at www.fitchratings.com, which details key elements of criteria that influence Fitch's core fundamental credit analysis of insurance companies and groups.

Consistent with the global master insurance rating criteria, Fitch evaluates companies in the European life insurance sector considering various qualitative and quantitative credit factors, including but not limited to: industry profile and operating environment, market position and size/scale, corporate governance, capitalisation and financial leverage, financial performance and earnings, and liquidity.

In its new special report, Fitch has placed the various building blocks used to formulate its ratings within typical ranges to increase the transparency of its analysis. The report includes various median financial ratios by rating category, as well as charts that demonstrate how key qualitative factors can affect a typical rating range.

Ratings in European life insurance typically fall in the 'AA' or 'A' category for insurer financial strength (IFS) ratings and 'A' or 'BBB' category for holding company unsecured senior debt ratings. European life insurers are exposed to the financial markets as a result of their high degree of investment leverage and the investment-related guarantees embedded in many of the products they offer. The relatively stable and long-tail nature of the sector's funding/liability profile has historically allowed European life insurers to manage effectively through volatility in the financial markets, and has been a key positive differentiator relative to other financial institutions.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Life Insurance (Europe) - Sector Credit Factors

here